I’m out of dinosaur repellent. But I still have a spear.
We baby boomers may be getting old, but we live in a brave new world. As it says in the King James edition of the Bible, old things have passed away. All things have become new.
Even the encyclopedia has passed away.
My “spear” is a javelin from the Blue Mountain Community College “Harvard on the hill” track team, which has also passed away. Back in the mid-1970s, our budget was only one-tenth of the rodeo team’s budget. But then the rodeo team had better athletes, including Bubba the Brahma bull.
Now the javelin is only good for aerating the yard — and throwing out my 65-year-old arm to the benefit of the insurance and medical industries.
Other staples of the 1960s and 1970s have also gone the way of the dinosaur.
Back then, we lived for rock-and-roll music and the Summer of Love. For buying the world a Coke and living in perfect harmony. We had no idea the curtain would drop on our play — and most props would disappear.
Consider the rotary-dial phone with the long extension cord. The telephone booth. Gone.
The manual typewriter has also disappeared. As has carbon paper — and whiteout to make mistakes magically disappear.
The pogo stick has hopped off into the sunset.
Cap guns have gone to the scrap heap.
Road maps are obsolete. The new technology is totally amazing, except when it “accidentally” sends drivers on snowy trips over mountain goat trails in midwinter.
Wing windows in cars flew away.
Rabbit ears hopped over the horizon.
Rooftop antennas no longer draw lightning strikes.
Black-and-white TVs piled into mountains have been crushed.
Transistor radios, VHS tapes and eight-tracks have also gone quiet.
Clotheslines no longer reveal to the neighborhood our underwear choices.
Wringer washing machines have been replaced by high-tech models.
Outhouses and manly sized toilet paper rolls have given way to indoor plumbing. The rolls now, with shrinkflation, are mere shadows of their Paul Bunyanesque ancestors.
Ash trays have disappeared. Smoking in offices, bars and restaurants has mercifully been banned. Now, those who want to ignite an office romance over a cigarette have to hunker down outdoors like G.I.s sharing a foxhole.
Wood cookstoves are in the ash heap, and hand churns no longer spin out butter.
Push mowers no longer fight their way through grass jungles.
Also gone, according to some baby boomers, are work ethic, common sense, human decency, respect for elders and a concern for the greater good.
Gone, too, they say, are manners. Compassion, critical thinking skills, punctuation, spelling, kindness and the golden rule have flown the coop.
Young people, however, might surprise. If you quit chasing them off your lawn and get to know them, you might find some with spectacular work ethics. You might also find young people with common sense. Human decency. Respect for elders. Manners, compassion, critical thinking skills even.
If we turn off the TV, step away from the parade of fires, crimes and fear-inducing political ads, get out of our easy chair and into the world, we might even encounter kind kids who follow the golden rule.
A tour of social media, though, shows that spelling and punctuation have gone the way of the dinosaur.
