The older we get, the more we need to relax.
That’s so our boomer hearts don’t explode like the whale dynamited Nov. 12, 1970, on the Florence, Ore., beach. So our arteries don’t turn as hard as Blue Mountains basalt.
Several years ago, the Green Bay Packers professional football team suffered a rocky start. Fans were ready to burn their cheeseheads, those goofy hats they wear to games. Quarterback Aaron Rogers told them to r-e-l-a-x, relax. They did, and the team went on a long winning streak.
So why, as 2022 comes skidding to a stop on the edge of the abyss that is 2023, do I feel ready to burn the cheesehead? To scream, and not just at the kids to “get off my lawn”?
The world is on fire. More than 3,000 homeless people camp on Portland sidewalks. The Washington state COVID emergency has officially ended, after 2½ years, but 16,000 people across the U.S. are still dying monthly.
OPEC+ is cutting oil production by 2 million barrels a day, and the U.S. is still burning more than it can produce.
Facebook’s almost 3 billion users and Twitter’s more than 230 million are swimming in seas of misinformation. Lies repeated often enough are becoming the new “truth,” and friends bamboozled often enough no longer admit being bamboozled.
A half gallon of milk costs what a gallon used to. The price of food has risen 12% in the past year.
Gas prices have declined lately but recently ran about $5 a gallon in Walla Walla, $7 or more in parts of California.
A nursing home room costs about $90,000 a year, and a single parent with two children working at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour would have to work 235 hours a week to make a “living wage.”
Television news, talk radio and politicians all tap in to our sense of anger, fear, powerlessness.
And you’re telling me to relax?
Sometimes, though, we need to step back from the cliff and say no thanks to those wanting us to live in rage. We need to look away from the mayhem and misery and see the good in the world.
Mount Rainier has not produced a significant eruption in 500 years, and Yellowstone National Park remains a bubbling cauldron of beauty.
We have no war in the immediate neighborhood.
In retirement, worry need not be our No. 1 hobby. As columnist Erma Bombeck once said, “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but doesn’t get you anywhere.”
Take up gardening instead. Or woodworking. Or go cross-country skiing. Just make sure it’s a small country.
After 40 years of work, boomers have learned many lessons. Now, as the world burns, might be time to learn one more — how to stay calm regardless of the fireballs 2023 throws our way.
R-e-l-a-x. Your heart will thank you.
Reach the author at jeffp557@gmail.com.
