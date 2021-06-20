The parking lot at Elmer Fudd High (home of the Hunting Wabbits) turned into a car show each school morning as cool kids drove in their 1964 Pontiac GTOs, 1969 Ford Mustang Cobra Jets and 1970 Chevelle SSs.
They would park and pop the hoods. About 365 boys would gather around talking about four-barrel carburetors and enough horsepower to enliven a Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show.
I watched from a distance, envious, as I got off the school bus after an 18-mile commute. I figured the only way I could become popular, and maybe get a date, was to buy a muscle car with an eight-track cartridge playing Eric Clapton singing “I Shot the Sheriff” at jet takeoff volume.
For the moment, though, my only form of transportation, besides the school bus, was a 10-speed bicycle that had a tendency to lose its front wheel when flying down hills.
That was despite spending the summer hauling hay, moving irrigation pipe and managing a 4-H steer project. After setting aside money for college, which those days cost an arm, not like now when it costs an arm, a leg and a kidney, my budget was about enough to buy a Baby Ruth candy bar.
Still, I had hope. When I went to town one day and saw a “for sale” sign on a black 1960 Ford F-1 pickup with huge tires, side pipes and flames, I begged my dad, the kindest, gentlest drill sergeant ever, for a loan.
“The cows are eating us into bankruptcy,” he said. “Besides, how would you pay for insurance, gas, spark plugs, tires and all that?”
I knew buying the pickup was my key to the kingdom. It was the only way to get Pam, voted most likely to still look good at the 50th class reunion, to notice me and look past major acne. If only I could rev the engine repeatedly as I drove by while playing “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” by Steely Dan on the eight-track, she would be mine.
The truck was the only missing piece between me and being popular.
Sure, I could borrow one of the drill sergeant’s four green station wagons bought at Forest Service auction at ridiculously low prices and drive it to school. But the station wagon’s radio sounded “tinny.” And although it could haul around 19 of my classmates, it was not date material.
I decided to ask Grandpa Oz for his advice. I bicycled the 2 miles to his house where he would be watching the baseball TV game of the week on Saturday afternoon.
“My team of horses,” he said, “was enough to impress Grandma.”
My grandma perhaps had also been voted most likely to still look good at a 50th class reunion. Riding a horse 18 miles to school, though, wasn’t an option. Besides, when I rode horse, I looked as natural as a monkey riding a jackhammer.
Later, I hit up the drill sergeant for a loan one last time.
“If you buy that pickup, you won’t go to college,” he said. “You’ll end up in a dead-end job spending every dollar to keep your rig on the road.”
The next time the school bus dropped me off at school I joined the 365 boys gathered around looking under the hood of the GTO. I even managed to snag an invitation to ride along as the car’s owner dragged the gut the next Friday night. This was where boys with muscle cars drove back and forth in endless repetitions hoping to attract the eyes of females.
We drove by a fast food place where Pam was standing around talking with a group of girls. We revved the engine and cranked up Eric Clapton to the point our windows rattled.
“PAM! Pam! Pammmmm! PAM!” we yelled.
Pam never looked up from her french fries.