My shadow is an awful runner. Old. Slow. Plodding. Like he is tripping on bell-bottomed pants.
I, on the other hand, am the Boomer reincarnation of Steve Prefontaine, the Oregon Duck running prodigy from the 1960s and 1970s who died young in a car crash.
When I pass the stands of Shockman Field in Milton-Freewater, “track capitol of northern Umatilla County,” imaginary fans stand and applaud. My victory laps are as legendary as Howdy Doody and the Hula Hoop.
My shadow huffs and puffs like a 1964 Dodge Dart. He is continually short of breath.
I run with long strides, perfect arm action, knees penetrating forward. The wind is at my back as I glide along, long hair flowing, breaking every Boomer record imaginable.
My shadow runs with the grace of Disco Night at Chicago’s Comiskey Park. The only records he breaks are ones containing the worst music in history.
I defy the laws of aging.
My shadow has creaky knees and heavy footfalls, scaring the trackside killdeers into broken-wing dances to draw him away from their nests.
I soak in the sun rays, tanning brilliantly.
My shadow couldn’t tan in a tanning booth. He looks like Casper’s ghost.
As the weeks and months of my running program accumulate, I become more sleek and slender.
Despite weeks and months of training, my shadow looks like the Michelin Man as he perambulates in roly-poly fashion around the track.
I am a Corvette, accelerating through a green light into a bright future.
My shadow is a 1970 AMC Gremlin, pumping out carbon monoxide as it waits at a red light.
I am a soon-to-be 64-year-old who thinks he is 46.
My shadow is a realist, has no metabolism, just wants to sit down and eat a Twinkie.
I try to catch the 20 and 30 year olds who also use the track for exercise.
My shadow lets them go. He runs his own race at the glacial speed he can maintain, as if he were wearing waffle stompers.
With the optimism of Captain Kangaroo, I consider bumping up my daily run from two to three miles. I think about running trails or races or maybe even doing another marathon.
My shadow is content with two miles, tops, and thinks I am crazy. He runs like he is in a full body cramp as if he had spent the night in a phone booth.
I say you are only as old as you think.
My shadow insists on the truth. He runs because he thinks it will less painful than not running and being sent to a nursing home where a roommate plays endless loops of Barry Manilow.
I keep telling my shadow running is good for you and even more fun than doing “the Twist.”
My shadow reminds me that Jim Fixx, who wrote “The Complete Book of Running,” died of a heart attack at the age of 52.
Because of my shadow, I run slower, alone in the pandemic, like “The Lone Ranger” except without the mask. I watch my breath and listen to my heart.
No matter what the future holds, however, I am still going to try to outrun my shadow.