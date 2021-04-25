Through endless winter, I ride indoor bicycle and ask Alexa, the spy in the corner, to play classic rock.
The music is timeless, iconic, sweaty.
A Boomer friend says even his children revel in the music of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. By contrast, the music of the past 25 years “casts no shadow,” he says. “It’s soon gone from consciousness. Poof. Move on.”
I agree.
But even when I was young and smart as Miracle Whip, the lyrics had me scratching my head.
- I thought Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream,” was “Aliens in the Stream.”
- Elton John sang “Hold Me Closer, Tony Danza.”
- Bachman Turner Overdrive’s “Taking Care of Business” was “Taking Care of Christmas.”
- Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “There’s a Bad Moon Rising” was “There’s a Bathroom on the Right.”
- Steve Miller’s “Big Ol’ Jetliner” was “Big Ol’ Jed and Ina.”
- The Beatles’ “A Girl with Kaleidoscope Eyes” was “A Girl with Colitis Goes By.”
- Blue Swede’s “Hooked on a Feeling” was “Hooves on the Ceiling.”
- Led Zepplin’s “As We Wind on Down the Road” was “And There’s a Wino in the Road.”
- Golden Earring’s “Radar Love” was “Red-Hot Love.”
- The Bee Gees’ “You Come to Me on a Summer Breeze” was “You Come to Me and Supper’s Free.”
- Neil Diamond’s “Forever in Blue Jeans” was “Reverend Blue Jeans.”
- Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” was “Bake Me a Pie of Love.”
Back in the day, diners had table-side jukeboxes — “Put another nickel in” — and at home we had giant piles of 33, 45 and 78 rpm vinyl records. We had “American Bandstand” on TV and Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 radio hits program, “the best selling and most-played songs from the Atlantic to the Pacific, from Canada to Mexico.”
Boomers as kids were measured by the size of their stereo speakers, which often emitted as much volume as a jet at Boeing Field. If we’re now nearly deaf, blame Led Zepplin.
Eight-track tapes in Volkswagen buses had speakers that could be heard from Walla Walla to Waitsburg.
Times have changed. Now rock is played on the oldies station and we turn down the volume to “see better.”
We can remember lyrics from our favorite songs from the 1960s and 1970s but have no idea why we walked into the kitchen.
Yes, we had peace, love, the best music, the Woodstock festival and the Age of Aquarius letting sunshine in.
If we codgers suddenly belt out Five-Man Electrical Band’s “Long-Haired Freaky People Need Not Apply,” you’ll know we have a Boomer card.
And if we sing “Oh Eh Oh Ah Ah Ting Tang Walla Walla Bing Bang,” you’ll know where we’re from.