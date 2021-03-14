The COVID-19 pandemic, after seeming to last an eon, was over. “I Can’t Believe I’m Already A Grandpa” decided to take Grandson to the Boomer Museum, with the promise of ice cream afterward.
The first item they saw was a rotary dial phone.
“Pick up the receiver,” Grandpa encouraged.
Grandson grabbed the whole unit and held it to his ear.
“No, just the handset,” Grandpa said.
“What are these voices? A teenage girl and her boyfriend?”
“It’s a party line,” Grandpa said, “with 10 parties.”
“When can I make a call?” Grandson asked.
“When the line isn’t busy,” Grandpa said. “Maybe next week.”
Grandpa pointed to another phone that rang twice, a short and a long.
“That’s our ring,” Grandpa said.
The next exhibit was a glass-encased 8-foot-tall cube that had a phone book the size of an encyclopedia hanging from a cord.
“It’s a pay phone,” Grandpa said. “In the old days they were on street corners. I found dimes in that slot, and with a dime then you could buy a truckload of chocolate.”
“A dime?” Grandson said. “With that I could buy one-10th of a candy bar.”
Next the pair came to a pedestal with a paddle on top.
“What’s that for?” Grandson asked.
“Teachers and principals used the paddle on misbehaving students,” Grandpa said. “They called it the ‘board of education’.”
Next to the paddle was a wooden spoon.
“Parents called that the ‘spoon of home.’ They used it on kids’ backsides when they heard they had misbehaved at school.”
“Double ouch,” Grandson said, scrambling ahead.
The next exhibit was a 19-inch black and white TV in a console the size of a Rambler.
“Where’s the remote?” Grandson asked.
“No remotes, back in the day,” Grandpa said. He approached the TV and manually changed the channel with a clunk, clunk, clunk from NBC to CBS to ABC.
“That’s all the channels we had,” Grandpa said.
The picture was fuzzy so he adjusted the tin foil-covered rabbit ears on top of the set.
Grandson said, “What are those wavy lines?”
Grandpa adjusted the vertical and horizontal hold.
Grandson complained, “I could go cross-eyed.”
“A lot of houses had an antenna on the rooftop to help with reception,” Grandpa said.
“What’s an antenna?” Grandson asked.
“A pole with a bunch of forks on top. You turned it to get a better picture,” Grandpa said. “Sometimes the reception got better just hanging on to the pole, so if it was Grandma’s favorite show, I’d just stay on the roof for a half hour until the show was over.”
Next the pair arrived at a car with a running board.
“Sometimes we’d ride on these,” Grandpa said with a wink. “I don’t recommend it. Very dangerous.”
Grandpa encouraged Grandson to get in the car.
“It’s hot in here,” the youngster complained.
“Roll down the window,” Grandpa said.
“Where’s the push button?” Grandson asked.
“Use that crank there,” Grandpa said. “In the old days it was good practice for when we made our own ice cream.”
“You made ice cream,” Grandson said, astonished.
Beyond the car were a rubber band-powered balsa wood airplane and a jar of penny candy.
“Candy for a penny,” Grandson said. “Wow!”
Next was a typewriter — “the original computer,” Grandpa said — and a mini jukebox like those once found in restaurants.
Then there was a bicycle with a banana seat, sissy bar and playing cards clothespinned to the spokes.
“Take a spin,” Grandpa encouraged.
Grandson did. The bicycle sounded as if it were about to take off and fly.
Finally they reached a transistor radio.
“Dial in a station,” Grandpa encouraged.
“What’s that weird noise?” Grandson asked.
“Static. When a song came on we liked, we’d tape record it, static and all.”
By then Grandson had seen enough.
“How about I show you 78 rpm records? A comic book collection? The Dewey Decimal System?” Grandpa asked.
“How about we get some ice cream?”