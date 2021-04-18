Children in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s were indestructible. Our monkey bars were set on asphalt. Our metal slides on a 90-degree July day, if contacted with bare skin, were unforgettably painful. We played tackle football without pads and rode bicycles without helmets.
Boy, were we dumb.
Delicate flowers of humanity were rare, back then. Our merry-go-rounds were far from merry. Nicknamed “barfmasters,” they would be spinned faster and faster, the hot metal burning our hands, until we flew off and learned about centrifugal force.
Daredevils, we quickly learned the tuck and roll dismount or were permanently disfigured.
For show and tell, we had plenty of scars to display. One classmate even brought a pin to show how far he could push it into a scab without flinching.
Today, many kids seem to be bubblewrapped. An army of insurance lawyers are ready to sue schools if a kid on the playground gets a scratch. Slides and swings are set over sawdust, bubblewrap or something similar for soft landings.
The kids today have traded catching dodgeballs with their face for video games where worlds are destroyed before supper. Only the heartbeat gets a workout.
Now, 42 years after graduating college, after spending an eternity in the workforce, after watching clocks move at glacial speed, I have not had a supervisor offer me recess.
Their mistake.
Everything on my resume, all my skills, I mastered thanks to these dangerous breaks from study during grade school. When the mean kid spun the merry-go-round so fast I flew off, I learned to dust myself off and get back on the “horse.” When the kid with the “live arm” threw a red rubber ball in my face at approximately 99 mph, I learned to shake off pain and stay in the game.
I learned about spelling when shooting baskets with Bully, who insisted we play of game of hoarse (his spelling). When I won, he taught me about nutrition by sitting on me and forcing me to eat grass mixed with dandelions. Coarse, bitter, not deadly.
When I hit ice on my bike and flew over the handlebars, I learned that accidents happen and what doesn’t kill you or dent your head makes you stronger.
Our love of recess mystified teachers. When the bell rang, we would race from climate-controlled, 68-degree classrooms to an outside world where it was always raining. (I grew up in western Oregon, where when it came to belief in the Biblical story of Noah’s ark and the flood, there were no atheists.)
It was also miserably, teeth-chatteringly cold from October through April. Our noses served as drip feeders.
We kids ignored wracking coughs. We’d grab a red rubber “dodge ball” and race to the outside basketball court to throw howitzers at each other, the ball soon a muddy, wet mess, most of us in soggy T-shirts that hugged our goose-pimpled skin. To wear a coat was to admit a lack of character — and may have made it harder, years later, to get a date for prom.
I, for one, am glad to have grown up before technology shooed everyone indoors to climate-controlled comfort. The bullies were not anonymous on social media then. We could look them in their red eyes, try to beat the tar out of them if we could, which would make the teachers mad because they had to get out in the rain to break up the fight.
Everything we needed to know we learned at recess, especially first aid.