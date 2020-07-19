Life is a play with three acts. The first act is 0-29, the second 30-59, the third 60 and above.
If you’re like me, you’re in the third act, with life interrupted by the Valley’s rude COVID-19 company, and you’re eager to send the pandemic packing.
In times like these, it’s easy to get nostalgic for the “good old days” when salad wasn’t sold in a bag and masks were for playing The Lone Ranger.
For many of us, this was part of our first act — to age 30. It seemed to last forever. For me, it involved playing in a creek downstream from a feedlot, graduating college, getting married and working a reporting job — everything from wrestling a 250-pound “calf” to a ride, backwards, with a crazy 80-year-old piloting a doorless helicopter.
The second act — 30 to 59 — went quicker. I learned about losing — a dream job (layoff) and a spouse (age 48) to complications of diabetes. I also learned when you get bucked off to climb back on the horse. The horsey ride has since seen me get remarried and move to a parallel universe — a new job, town and life.
The third act, for me, began three years ago. It will be my last unless I defy the odds — live into my 90s — and receive an encore. Get those lighters ready.
Throughout life, people have told me to “act my age.” What’s that mean? I’ve known 4-year-old couch potatoes and 88-year-old mountain climbers.
Besides, in the third act, there are no Extension service classes called “How to live on rickety scaffolding.” The only preparation for this time of life seems to be Preparation H.
Aging happens while we are distracted by the fireworks of working and family. We go quickly from being a pile of scabs hurtling down the highway of life on a tricycle to sitting in an E-Z chair at age 70 asking ourselves, What just happened? Why was life served up on a paper plate rather than on fine china?
In Act 3, the hardships change. Tooth loss used to be mainly from falling out of trees or riding motorcycles in rough terrain. Now, the tooth fairy has been replaced by the gum fairy.
Does acting your age mean sitting in the E-Z chair watching reruns of “The Lone Ranger” on TV? Acting like Oscar the grumpy Muppet. Telling stories about when you walked uphill to and from school in snow up to your ear holes?
In Act 3, the carousel of aging keeps spinning. We hang on tight, telling anyone who will listen about our latest surgeries and gastrointestinal disorders.
Some health challenges are inevitable. Dr. George Lundberg says, “We are genetically programmed to disintegrate.” All the Flintstone vitamins in the world won’t change that.
Part of that disintegration involves hairdos. The typical man in Act 3 begins having more in common with the national bird, the bald eagle. The typical woman gets obsessed with dyeing — not funerals and wills but hair, trying to delay the white avalanche.
Whatever our age, whether 60 or 90, after working 40-plus years, having survived telephone party lines and Fotomat one-day photo service, we deserve Act 3 to be our best yet. Sure, we likely will get bucked off the horse. But if we climb back on, and remain optimistic that better times are ahead, we might even get that encore.