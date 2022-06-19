Noodling around doing yardwork, back, hips, knees and eyeballs aching, you look up, see a buzzard circling overhead and realize, “Hey, I’m not 29 anymore.”
You know you’re getting old when ...
- Callers at 9 p.m. ask, “Did I wake you?”
- You hear TV ads fine (the networks crank up the volume 30%) but not your show.
- You welcome acne to “look younger.”
- You sing (“croak”) the ode to old age: My toe ache’s connected to my ankle ache, my ankle ache’s connected to my knee ache, my knee ache’s connected to my hip ache, and so on.
- You have the flexibility of a fence post.
- Your idea of a fun evening is swapping hernia tales.
You know you’ve taken a few laps around the sun if you remember ...
- Stamps licked, phones dialed and being your parents’ TV remote-control device.
- Technicolor and stereophonic sound.
- “Bonanza” as king of prime-time TV.
- Joe Friday, Gilligan and Colonel Klink.
- TV test patterns after midnight.
- Endlessly adjusting TV antennas to chase off “ghost” images.
- The era of husbands and wives sleeping in separate beds in TV and movies.
You know you’re “ancient” if you remember ...
- Trying to rip a phone book in two.
- The Magic Fingers bed relaxation system.
- Protesters nominating a live pig for president (1968).
- The 500,000 U.S. troops in Vietnam (1968).
- The keep on truckin’, do your own thing, have a nice day decade (1970s).
- Bell-bottom pants (1970s).
- When the Egg McMuffin era began (1973).
- Disco Demolition Night at Comiskey Park in Chicago (July 12, 1979).
- When Texas Instruments and Radio Shack dominated the personal computing field (early 1980s).
You know you’re “as old as granite” if you remember ...
- The one-word key to the future whispered in Benjamin Braddock’s ear in “The Graduate” — “plastics.”
- Making noises with your armpit.
- The Pinto with the exploding gas tank.
- When playground monkey bars were set on concrete slabs.
- The days of high heels, transistor radio and President Richard “Tricky Dick” Nixon.
- Listening to “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” on the hi-fi.
- Donny and Marie eight-tracks.
- K-Tel nostalgia albums.
You know you’re old as the hills if you crave ...
- 15-cent milkshakes.
- Kaboom cereal, Moon Pies and Space Food Sticks.
- Ice cream sold by the gallon (before shrinkflation).
- Cheese shredded and salad cut with your own hands.
You know you’re old as Methuselah if you remember ...
- Great Americans like Earl Tupper, the inventor of Tupperware.
- When restaurants had smoking sections.
- The Reagan Department of Agriculture declaring ketchup an official vegetable.
- You know you’re a way-back-whener if you remember ...
- The Hula Hoop, poodle skirt, soda jerk and car hop era (1950s).
- Driving around in a 1959 finned Eldorado.
- Whitewalls and fuzzy dice.
- The cute button-nosed kids on Norman Rockwell Saturday Evening Post covers, including the girl with the “shiner.”
- Burma-Shave signs like this one: The one who drives when/he’s been drinking/depends on you/to do his thinking.
Today, when Boomers watch TV ads and they go to the refrigerator for a beverage, they will hear, from the other room, loud sales pitches for memory enhancement supplements.
I, for one, think our brains are sharp enough.
If our brains survived smoking in restaurants and ketchup as a vegetable, they can survive almost anything.
