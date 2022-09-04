On the conspiracy superhighway, there are no limitations on truth.
Welcome to 2022, where social media whoppers go from zero to 60 as fast as a Plymouth Barracuda when Baby Boomers were getting driver’s licenses.
Lies today are as common as cellphones. Discipline is as rare as soda pop machines with glass bottles. The Timeout Generation has replaced the Swift-Kick-to-the-Butt Generation, and it shows.
Not to advocate corporal punishment. Violence begets violence
Most Baby Boomers, however, growing up in the 1960s, got spanked. We soon learned if we lied, cheated or stole, we would feel the pain.
My parents believed sparing the rod spoiled the child (Proverbs 13:24 from the Bible). Dad, the Drill Sergeant, though, was always away, working, and left the discipline to Mom. Her heart was never fully into punishment, and so her spankings were never terribly painful. I would promise to behave, and she would let me limp away like an old cowboy after a day in the saddle.
When I visited my aunt, however, I was not so lucky. One day, working in the garden, nearly buried under a mountain of green beans, I threw dirt clods at my cousins and, although at fault, blamed the incident on them.
The whopper cost me. My aunt, the former high school tennis star, whacked my bottom with a cookie spoon. The forehand smash made it so I could never again look at cookies without wincing.
Not every Boomer graduated from the Cookie Spoon School of Discipline. And it shows. A few got away with lying and now make careers in the growing career field of fabrication.
Even the Greatest Generation wasn’t always great. Remember President Richard Nixon promising he had a secret plan to end the Vietnam War? I learned early even presidents told whoppers.
TV news wasn’t much better. Every night, on our one station that came in clearly but only when the temperature was in the 70s, there was no wind and low humidity, Chet Huntley and David Brinkley would give the war department’s daily casualty count. Invariably, the U.S. would lose five soldiers for every 100 North Vietnamese communists.
Being a math whiz, I sat down and figured that would mean in a year the U.S. would have 1,825 soldiers die, the North Vietnamese 36,500. Despite the lopsided losses, the war ground on, and I wondered if I was hearing another whopper.
Older neighbor boys being drafted and going to war took space in our minds that should have been filled with the song “California Dreamin’.”
Still, the war was half a world away. We kids were more obsessed with Blackjack gum, girls and Ford Mustangs than we were with the Cold War, bomb shelters and guns.
Guns were for hunting. In TV westerns, most conflicts were settled with fists, not guns.
We trusted Huntley and Brinkley and the TV anchors from the other two networks to provide a common set of facts.
“Fake news” did not become a concern until later. The lid blew when the Federal Communications Commission fairness doctrine was abolished in 1987 under President Reagan’s watch.
Sure, our government’s numbers of Vietnam casualties seemed suspect. But when we watched Huntley and Brinkley, they generally stuck to facts. They did not repeat conspiracy theories about Area 51, the JFK assassination, bigfoot or that birds aren’t real.
If Huntley and Brinkley had made up outright lies, I would have sicced my aunt on them — and no one wanted to get in the way of her forehand smash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.