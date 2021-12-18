As a poor kid growing up in the 1960s, attending Crooked Creek Elementary — home of the Fighting Beavers — I would occasionally accept invitations to stay overnight at the home of the richest kid in school.
Of course, Poindexter probably thought I was rich, too. After all, I lived on a ranch, in a “gated community.”
The cows, though, were eating my family into bankruptcy. The picturesque creek that ran placidly past our front door in summer became a roily brown river in winter that threatened to turn our ranch house into Noah’s ark.
Most kids in school were poor. We had funny ideas about what constituted rich, far different from our picture of rich as the pandemic year 2021 comes to a screeching end.
I envied Poindexter. And envy is one of the seven deadly sins, along with gluttony, greed, lust, pride, sloth and wrath.
I was envious because Poindexter’s family owned a two-story house on a hill with an in-ground swimming pool. Their two-car garage featured an automatic door opener, as well as a refrigerator filled with grape Nehi, a boldly refreshing beverage with enough carbonation to cause brain tingle.
Some commonplace entitlements now were rare then, as America geared up to walk on the moon.
Take Poindexter’s kitchen. His family had an ice maker in the refrigerator, matching dishes and cutlery, a built-in dishwasher. They had name-brand cereal in the pantry, even my favorite, the famed adventurer Cap’n Crunch with its corn and oat sugary goodness, not Zoom “mush” like my family. They served hamburgers and hotdogs on buns designed specifically for the purpose, not on homemade bread like my family.
Poindexter’s home also had central heat and a big TV with “living technicolor” dominating the living room. Of course, the greens were garish and the oranges were the color of an orangutan, but I still loved watching it until I was cross-eyed.
Each kid had his own smaller bedroom TV. The bedrooms were carpeted, not linoleum like mine at home, which was only useful if you wanted to remove shoes, pretend you were Bobby Orr and play sock hockey.
Poindexter and his siblings got haircuts at barbershops (boys) and beauty salons (girls). We got ours from Mama Rhody, the kindest, gentlest home baker ever, in the utility room next to the wood stove, and came away looking like survivalists. Our black and white TV had a screen about the size of a Star Trek lunchbox, and one channel with decent reception, but only when skies were clear, which in soggy Crooked Creek Valley was the afternoon of July 4.
Poindexter’s family went to a restaurant once a week. My family went out once a year, and that was only in years when cattle prices were high and the creek was low, allowing access to our driveway.
Once their family even went to Disneyland. My theme park was the barn, where I had sword fights with musty cobwebs and played basketball when mildewy hay bales had been stacked against the walls, except when cousins Mavis and Patty kicked me out and played NBA — No Boys Allowed.
Poindexter’s family got new school clothes every fall. I got hand-me-downs from my big brother. Pant cuffs had to be rolled up to keep from dragging in the mud.
I’d ride the bus to school. Poindexter would arrive, driven by his mom, in a sports car featuring automated car windows and a sun roof.
Today, many items Poindexter had, short the house on the hill and the in-ground swimming pool, are commonplace. We take for granted big color TVs, restaurant meals and carpet under foot.
Once I told Poindexter I was envious of his being a rich kid. He said he was envious of me riding a row boat to the school bus stop.
Then it struck me. Poindexter had everything and wanted nothing. He was rich and wanted to be poor. I encouraged him to go into cattle ranching.
