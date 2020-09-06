The Baby Boomers were born from 1946 to 1964, a time of great change.
In 1946, TV was watched in few homes. By 1964, TV was ubiquitous. “My Favorite Martian,” “Gunsmoke” and “Gilligan’s Island” had all invaded our living rooms, and sometimes even our bedrooms.
In 1946, the first Baby Boomer year, the United States was a hopping place. The country was emerging from the deprivation of World War II and the Great Depression, which despite its name most people considered fair to middling.
The average cost of a new house was $5,600. However, that house was smaller in square feet, 817, than today’s average, 2,500. Imagine, about one-third the size. The “great room” of today in 1946 was known as the “good room.”
Average annual wage was $2,500. A gallon of gas cost 15 cents. Eggs were 64 cents a dozen. Emerging from World War II, there were shortages of food and materials, although it was a banner day when Tupperware Corporation was founded in South Grafton, Massachusetts.
New inventions included an expensive and bulky microwave oven with engineer Percy Spencer credited, using radar technology developed during the war. Boiling water and reheating leftovers was never easier. At first, though, most people failed to trust microwave ovens because of “radiation.”
Bikinis went on sale July 5 in Paris. They took their name from the site of U.S. atomic testing on the Bikini Atoll. In the U.S., bikinis were considered risque, maybe sinful, and did not reach our shores until the 1960s.
AT&T announced the first car phones, which were slightly smaller than the cars they were used in.
Radio dominated. People would sit around the radio in the evening imagining it was a TV. They listened to popular shows like the comedy of Fibber Magee and Molly, Bob Hope and Jack Benny. Popular singers included Bing Crosby from Spokane, known for songs such as “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?” and “White Christmas,” and the Andrews Sisters from Mound, Minnesota, known for “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.”
Among the first Baby Boomers born in 1946 were island escapism singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, 43rd president George W. Bush, country musician Dolly Parton, Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon of “Thelma & Louise” fame, film director Steven Spielberg and 45th president Donald Trump.
Harry S Truman, a failed haberdasher, was president in 1946, starting a trend of presidents who had businesses go bankrupt. Truman succeeded the longest-running president, Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was elected in 1933 and died in 1945 and guided the country out of the Great Depression. The S, Truman’s middle name, was a compromise. He was named after grandfathers Anderson Shipp Truman and Solomon Young.
The biggest news was a 7.4 earthquake centered in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska. The earthquake caused a tsunami that hit Hawaii 2,400 miles away with 60-foot-high waves, killing 150 people. Later Alaska, the Last Frontier, became the 49th state on Jan. 3, 1959, and Hawaii, also known as Paradise, became the 50th state Aug. 21, 1959.
Then the curtain was pulled on the state sweepstakes, and the United States has been happy with 50 states ever since.
Thus was the torch passed from the Silent Generation to the Baby Boomers, and the country has never been as quiet since.