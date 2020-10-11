After a hiatus because of heat and then unhealthy air quality, the Blues Crew Road Patrol is back at work, cleaning up recreational routes in Walla Walla County.
Last Sunday’s effort was to finish the trash pickup on Mill Creek Road to the Oregon border. Fifteen bags of trash and some large items were collected by nine volunteers over 4.6 miles. Sounds like a lot, but this is much less volume per mile than Russell Creek, Reser or Cottonwood roads.
It was disheartening to drive past the miles that we had cleaned earlier in the season, to see the re-accumulation of discards. Hopefully, we’ll get back there soon. If not, they’ll wait for us. Or for our grandkids … (450 years for a water bottle to decompose per Postconsumers.com).
Empty animal feed bags were not an uncommon find. Makes one wonder if they are flying out of the back of a pickup bed, as it hardly seems likely it was tossed out the window after the last kibble was devoured. (Please secure your load!)
And, as if empty plastic water bottles aren’t bad enough, we found several of the heavy plastic wraps that cases of bottled water come in.
What do you suppose the life expectancy of those would be?
Volunteers: John Czarnecki, Judi Fenno, Mike Denney, Chris Howard, Jerry Makus, Jerry Norquist, Mary Lewis, Dan Grinstead and Linda Herbert
Total miles cleaned to date: 27.25
Total number of volunteers: 49
Total number of bags collected: 157
Most interesting finds
A 4-inch core sample of the road with a survey marker imbedded in it (which showed how well the asphalt had set up).
A receipt with full contact information (Ohhh, so tempting …).
A hand-drawn target of a deer with two great shots, a head shot and four misses. On the back in child’s handwriting is printed “Do Not Throw away.”