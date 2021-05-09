It has come to my attention through social media posts that residents are concerned about birds striking their windows which often results in injury or death to the birds.
In one case there was a brightly colored Northern Flicker, a woodpecker, that was damaging himself. I was glad to read of the concern being expressed. Window bird strikes is a big problem, with millions of birds being killed each year. The residents were puzzled that a bird repeatedly struck their window glass despite being injured in the process.
This type of bird action is not unusual especially in the springtime when birds are in competition for mates. What the bird sees is a reflection of itself in the window glass which looks to him like another bird that has invaded his territory. So the bird attacks the reflected image hitting the glass.
Bird window strikes also happen frequently if a bird feeder is placed too close to a window. When the birds are flushed for one reason or another, they flee from the perceived danger and may head into the reflection of garden or sky in the glass. Placing bird feeders further from the window can help with this problem.
Thankfully there are some methods which seem to be successful at decreasing or eliminating bird window strikes. There are a variety of decals that can be purchased that when applied break up the reflective surface of glass letting birds know to fly in a different direction. These decals can be purchased online.
Another method is to draw vertical lines 4 inches apart down the window using a white or yellow erasable marker. These lines do very little to obscure the view but will prevent the birds from heading into the window. Some people draw art displays on their window which also deter the birds.
Birds in general are having a hard time dealing with the effects of climate change and loss of nesting and feeding habitat. This past winter we had to take down bird feeders due to a Salmonella bacterial outbreak.
Let’s all work together to help birds stay healthy and as plentiful as we can. For more information or events involving birds go to Blue Mountain Audubon Society at blumtn.org.