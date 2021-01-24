Part 4
From the Washington Statesman, Aug. 12, 1864:
Excitement
“The present week has been one of more intense excitement than we have ever before witnessed in the city. Vigilance Committee and Patrol organizations were much talked of during the fore part of the week; but for the present all seems quiet.
“It is most earnestly to be hoped that no further acts of violence will occur in our midst to again disturb the peace; for all men, in their cooler moments, prefer the quiet process of the law, where it can be properly administered, to anything alike the people ‘taking the
law into their own
hands.’”
During the second week of August 1864, two shootings occurred in Walla Walla, one of which was fatal to the owner of the Empire Hotel, the other nearly fatal to the owner of the Oriental Hotel. The two men accused of the shootings were then housed in the county jail, which was notorious for not being secure. Determined to deter the Vigilance Committee
from taking the law into their own hands, the following announcement appeared:
Removal of the prisoners
“A meeting of the citizens of the town was held on Wednesday evening, to take into consideration the adoption of means for the safekeeping of the prisoners confined for the shooting of Messrs. Englander and Selby.
“It was resolved by the meeting, owing to the insecurity of the county jail, to ask the commander of Fort Walla Walla to take charge of them. A committee of conference was appointed; the proposition made and accepted, and on Thursday the prisoners were taken to the garrison and lodged in the guard house.”
Telegraphic blunder
“It was announced by telegraph, three or four weeks ago that John Seranton, formerly editor of the ‘Golden Age,’ was dead. A subsequent dispatch states that Seranton is in San Francisco, alive and well. A quondam friend of the Don says the first dispatch was only a telegraphic blunder, and instead of reporting him ‘dead’ it should have said he was dead drunk.”
Emigrants
“Some six or eight emigrant wagons, from the States, have arrived in the valley during the week. For the comfort of disconsolate old bachelors, we record the fact that there are several young ladies among the new arrivals.”
At the end of August 1864, the owners of the Washington Statesman changed the name of the paper to Walla Walla Statesman.