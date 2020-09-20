Part 3 of 4
Readers of the previous two columns about the “assassination” of Ferdinand Patterson will recall that he was killed by Thomas Donahue in a barber shop on Main Street. The story now continues with Donahue’s trial. Washington Territory was represented by lawyers named Fargo, Mix and Sharpstein, and lawyers for the defense were named Lasater and Langford (the latter would later become a judge). From the Walla Walla Statesman, April 20, 1866:
Trial of Thomas Donahue
The testimony for the prosecution was from six eyewitnesses, all of whom gave details strikingly similar to the details initially reported in the Walla Walla Statesman: that Patterson was clearly unarmed and that Donahue’s intent was premeditated murder. Witnesses for the defense painted quite a different picture. The quotations here are exact; the newspaper writer was summarizing the testimony:
Witnesses for the Defense
“J. H. Seaber, sworn [testimony]. Was acquainted with Patterson by sight and reputation. On the 12th of Feb. last in the afternoon, I was walking down [the] street with Van Wormington and when near Kyger’s store I heard Patterson say, ‘I will kill a private watchman for he is a son of a b—.’ I did not communicate this to any one else.”
“M.V.B. Van Wormington, sworn [testimony]. I knew Patterson by sight. Was in this town on the day before he was killed; heard him have a conversation in regard to a private watchman. I was going down street on the sidewalk near … Frank’s store and heard Patterson and another man talking; Patterson said he would ‘kill that son of a b— of a private watchman.’
“I have lived here for some time. Did not see Donahue before that time that day; I did not know of any other private watchman here at that time; knew who Donahue was, for I had been paying him as such while I was doing business here; told Donahue that night at 8, 9 or 10 o’clock what Patterson said. When I told Donahue he stood for a few minutes with his head dropped and then made some remark as if he had apprehended some trouble from that quarter before.
“Donahue’s character as a private watchman is good. Have only known him a few months; do not know much of his character for peace and quiet. He always conducted himself well while I knew him. ...
“Messrs. Files, Sanford, Hathaway, Van Caten and Kyger were then called to testify as to the character of Donahue, and all testified to his good character as a private watchman, and none of them had ever known him to have any trouble until the present. ...”
Here the evidence for both parties closed. During the time it was being given, the point of admitting evidence of Patterson’s reputation was raised and argued at some length, but such evidence was ruled out by the Court.
Thursday, April 19
“The jury came into Court, having been out from four o’clock P.M. yesterday, and informed his Honor that they could not agree (standing seven for acquittal and five for conviction) when they were discharged, and the prisoner returned to the charge of the Sheriff. He will probably not be tried again this term.”