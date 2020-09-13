Part 2 of 4
Readers of last week’s column about the “assassination” of Ferdinand Patterson may recall that he was killed by Thomas Donahue in a barber shop on Main Street. The story now continues with Donahue’s initial court appearance. From the Walla Walla Statesman, Feb. 23, 1866:
An Exciting Day
“Monday last is fairly entitled to the credit of having been a day of excitement. It had previously been announced that on Monday morning, Donahue, the man who killed Patterson, would be brought up for examination, and somehow or other it had come to be thought that the appearance of the prisoner would be a signal for an outbreak.
“Rumor had it that the friends of Patterson intended to shoot the prisoner down. Another rumor was that they intended to seize him with the view of forcing a confession as to the parties concerned with him in the murder.
“The circulation of these reports, as a matter of course, created the wildest excitement, and hundreds of persons flocked in from the surrounding country, the vast majority for the purpose of aiding in maintaining order. To guard against excitement it was thought best not to bring the prisoner out for examination, and accordingly Judge Horton and the attorneys repaired to the county jail, where the formality of committing the accused to await trial was gone through with in presence of possibly half a dozen spectators.
“This action on the part of the officials was eminently wise, and doubtless contributed very materially toward preventing excitement. As it was, however, crowds of men continued to linger around the streets all day, and a feeling of insecurity prevailed to an alarming extent. Happily the day passed off without an outbreak of any kind—not even a breach of the peace—and at this writing it may be truly said that order reigns in Walla Walla.”
Waived An Examination
“Donahue, the man charged with the murder of Patterson, waived an examination, and was fully committed by Judge Horton to answer the charge of murder at the next term of the District Court. Judge Wyche having arrived in the country, the trial is quite sure to come off at the April term of the Court.
“We understand that the prisoner still adheres to the declaration that he had been threatened by Patterson, and that the act was committed in the full belief that his life was in danger. Patterson’s friends deny that any threats had ever passed between the parties, and insist that in committing the murder Donahue was the tool of others.
“Another story is that the night previous to the killing, Donahue was on a ‘big drunk,’ and that whilst his brain was crazed by liquor he committed the fearful deed. Time, without doubt, will dissipate all this mystery.”
—to be continued—