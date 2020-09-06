Part 1 of 4
In the Mountain View Cemetery there is a gravestone that says, “J. F. Patterson — Assassinated — Feb. 15, 1866.” This is the story of the murder of Ferdinand Patterson by the hand of Thomas Donahue, a killing that shocked even wild west Walla Wallans. (Donahue’s name was initially spelled Donohue in the newspaper, then in subsequent articles it was changed to Donahue; it will be spelled Donahue herein.) The story was recounted in detail in the Walla Walla Statesman on Feb. 16, 1866 (not to be confused with another, previous, local paper, the Washington Statesman):
“Assassination of Ferd. Patterson — At an early hour on Thursday morning, our town was thrown into a fever of excitement by the announcement that Ferd. Patterson, who had been spending the winter at Walla Walla, had been shot and instantly killed. Immediately on hearing the report we proceeded to Dan Welch’s saloon, and there found Patterson stretched on the floor, with the life blood oozing from four or five wounds, either of them sufficient to produce death.
“The circumstances attending the shooting, as near as we can gather them are as follows: About half-past eight o’clock in the morning, Patterson had gone into Richard Bogle’s barber shop to get shaved. A few moments later, Donahue, the man who killed him, entered the shop from the rear, and seated himself in the back room, from which he had a good view of Patterson whilst being shaved.
“Not a word passed between the two men, and the barber had finished shaving Patterson, and was dressing his hair, when Mr. Wood, the Daguerrean artist, who happened to be present, noticed Donahue advance toward Patterson, holding at the same time his hand behind his back, and grasping a revolver.
“Donahue being a policeman, Wood supposed that the intention was to arrest Patterson, and that he (Donahue) thus held the pistol in order to be prepared for resistance. After advancing to within a few feet of the deceased, Donahue paused for perhaps thirty seconds, and then hastily rushing on Patterson with his pistol, said, ‘Patterson you must kill me, or I’ll kill you!’
“Before Patterson had time either to speak or move, Donahue discharged his pistol, the ball from which entered the right side of his face nearly on a line with the mouth. On being shot, Patterson exclaimed ‘Oh, my God!’ and sprang toward the door. Whilst thus endeavoring to escape, Donahue discharged two more balls, one of which took effect the other passing through a front window, at an elevation considerably higher than a man’s head.
“Patterson succeeded in getting out of the barber shop, and reached Welch’s saloon, which is next door. The moment he got inside the door of the saloon, he sunk down helpless, and whilst in this position Donahue, apparently determined to make sure work, again advanced on the prostrate man, and discharged two more balls both of which took effect.
“After completing his bloody work, Donahue went and delivered himself up, and was forthwith committed to the county jail. As the news spread, it created the wildest excitement, and forthwith a thousand and one rumors were current as to the origin of what everybody pronounced a cold-blooded murder.
“One of the reports was that Donahue and Patterson had a difficulty in Portland a year or two since, and that the killing was the result of an old grudge. Another version, was that Patterson had been noisy the night previous, and on being remonstrated with by Donahue, replied, ‘the next time I see you, I’ll kill you!’ None of these reports could be traced to any reliable source, and at this writing the whole murder remains a mystery.
“The friends of the deceased even say that Patterson was an entire stranger to Donahue, and the assassination was part of a deliberate plan to get him out of the way. The examination, which will possibly be held today or tomorrow, will most likely throw some light upon a deed that for the present is shrouded in mystery.
“Of the parties to this tragedy, Patterson is too well known to require description. From a gentleman who knew him well, we learn that he emigrated to California from Louisiana in 1840, and has ever since resided on this coast. In early days he followed the business of a packer, but falling into the habits of the country became a gambler and for a number of years has followed sporting for a livelihood.
“Whilst living in Northern California he was engaged in one or two difficulties — none of them serious. By his friends, he has always been regarded as a clever, good-natured fellow, except when under the influence of liquor. At these times he was dangerous, and it was on an occasion of this kind that the best friend he ever had was compelled to shoot him in self-defense. This occurred many years since.
“The circumstances attending his killing Capt. Staples, at Portland, must still be fresh in the minds of our readers. On that occasion all the parties were under the influence of liquor, and the whole sad affair was the wind-up of a drunken debauch. Of the killing of Pinkham, in which Patterson again figure as principal, opinions varied. Whatever the merits of that case, a jury of his countrymen acquitted him of all crime, and that verdict we have no right to go behind.
“We have only to add, that at the time of the shooting, Patterson was entirely unarmed, having neither knife nor pistol…. Of the murderer, Donahue, we find it impossible to learn anything satisfactory. All that we know of him is, that he lived in Portland, and that about a year since he went to the … mines. Late last Fall he came down to Walla Walla, and for a month or two has acted in the capacity of a private watchman. What his object was in perpetrating such a cool and deliberate murder we have no means of knowing. As already suggested, it is possible that the examination will unveil the mystery that at present surrounds the bloody deed.”
The Provocation
“In justification of his deed, Donahue states that his life had been threatened by deceased. It appears that about a year since Patterson got into difficulty about a woman in Portland, and that Donahue, who was then a policeman, was very active in endeavoring to effect his arrest. “Patterson it seemed harbored malice on this account, and meeting Donahue some two weeks since, told him that ‘he had his (Donahue’s) name down on his book, and that he would settle with him shortly.’
“On Wednesday night the parties again met, when the threat was repeated. On this second warning, Donahue armed himself, and determined to shoot Patterson on sight. They met in the barber shop on Thursday morning and the result is known.”
The examination
“At ten o’clock this (Friday) morning, the case was called for examination before Judge Horton. The prisoner was brought into Court in custody of Sheriff Seitel. As he appeared in Court he was very pale and gave evidence of great nervous excitement. F. P. Dugan, Esq., appeared for the defense, and after consultation the examination was continued until Monday morning, at ten o’clock. The prisoner was then remanded to the custody of the Sheriff, by whom he was returned to his quarters in the county jail.”
Antecedents of the prisoner
“On request we learn Donahue lived for a number of years in Portland, where he acted in the capacity of policeman and private watch. Those who know him state that he maintained an excellent character, and was regarded as an efficient officer. On the recommendation of his Portland friends, a number of our merchants employed him as a private watchman, in which capacity he gave satisfaction. We give these statements as coming from reliable sources, but cannot vouch for their correctness.”
The funeral
“Patterson was buried on (Friday) afternoon, at one o’clock. The funeral cortege was very large, and everything passed off quietly and creditably. Thus ends the last chapter in the history of a man who certainly led a stormy life.”