Part 4 of 4
Readers of the previous three columns about the “assassination” of Ferdinand Patterson in February 1866 will recall that he was killed by Thomas Donahue in a barber shop on Main Street.
Donahue’s trial resulted in a hung jury, and he was returned to the county jail to await a second trial.
From the Walla Walla Statesman, June 29, 1866:
Escape of prisoners from the county jail
“This week we have the unpleasant duty of recording the escape of two prisoners from the jail, namely: Lewis Allerton (sentenced for one year for highway robbery) and Thomas Donahue (who was to have had a second trial in July for the killing of Ferd Patterson — the jury, as is well known, not agreeing at the former hearing of the
case).
“Allerton, it appears, was in the jail-yard with other of the prisoners, on Wednesday evening, June 20th, and made his escape by climbing over the board wall, about dark, and unobserved by the jailer. Search has been made for him over the valley, but thus far, to no purpose.
“Donahue’s escape is surrounded by mystery. By what agency the escape was effected — the hour of night and where he has gone — are all matters of conjecture. It is known that the escape occurred sometime during the night of Friday the 22nd, and that Donahue did not get out without assistance.
“Keys to fit the doors had been manufactured of brass material, by some, as yet, unknown person or persons, and they were left at the door of the jail when the escape was made. It is asserted, positively, by persons competent to judge that these keys could not have been made in the prisoner’s cell.
“They displayed the marks of practiced workmanship about them; and besides the keys were of a difficult pattern to make. There is considerable excitement manifested by the community over these escapes — especially the latter. The prevailing opinion seems to be that the prisoner was let out by a secret organization of men in this county.
“It is even charged that the Vigilance Committee had a hand in it and aided in securing the prisoner’s release; of this, however, we know nothing. A reward of $500 has been offered for the arrest and delivery of the prisoners — $350 for Donahue (about $8,900 today) and $150 for Allerton.”
It is true that by this time Walla Walla had a Vigilance Committee — a well-known group of private citizens who, unhappy with how law enforcement was handled, took the law into their own hands, sometimes rounding up persons they called “undesirables,” and then hanging them from a particular tree on Second Avenue.
Additionally, at the end of the Civil War (1865), strong union vs. secessionist sentiments remained. Patterson, who was a secessionist, was apparently able to load the juries who heard his previous murder cases with secessionists, thus enabling him to, literally, get away with murder.
According to the book “The West Shore” (volume II), Thomas Donahue was arrested in San Francisco in September 1866, but “the vigilantes again came to the rescue, and paid the expenses of releasing (Donahue) from the toils of the law in that city.” Apparently, Donahue was never retried for Patterson’s murder. Finally, according to Lyman’s “History of Old Walla Walla County,” Donahue’s pockets were “lined with gold dust” when he escaped from Walla Walla and “ … there is no question but that the community drew a long sigh of relief when it was known that Ferd Patterson had been retired from active participation in its affairs.”