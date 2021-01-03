Part 1
From the Washington Statesman, April 2, 1864:
“That Celebration — The first through stage from Boise arrived in this city on Friday evening 25th, and the arrival was appropriately celebrated as per announcement by a torchlight procession, illumination, etc., etc.
“Speeches were made by Messrs. Capt. John Mullan, F. P. Dugan, Judge E. P. Oliphant, James McAuliff and A. L. Brown in honor of the event. Someone commenced firing shooting-crackers in the street early in the evening, a la Portland celebrations, but the officers immediately put a stop to his pyrotechnic demonstrations.
“We make this latter statement for the benefit of the editor of the Portland ‘Union,’ who appears very anxious to keep himself ‘posted’ as to the exact amount of fire-crackers that are burned in this place on such occasions.”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, April 2, 1864:
“Portland — A recent census shows the total population of Portland to be 4,791.” [Walla Walla’s population was about 5,000 at that time.]
•••
From the Washington Statesman, April 21, 1864:
“City Tax-payers — City Tax-payers are invited to walk up to the office of H. J. Cady, City Treasurer, and pay their annual and special taxes for the year 1864. If payment is made within ten days from Monday next the cost of collection will be saved.”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, May 6, 1864:
“Amendment to Ordinance No. 6 — The people of the City of Walla Walla do ordain as follows, to-wit: No person or persons shall ride or drive any horse or horses, mule or mules, through the streets or alleys of the city of Walla Walla at a faster rate of speed than five miles an hour, nor ride, drive or lead any horse or mule on any side walk of the city of Walla Walla; and any person violating this section shall, on conviction thereof, be fined in any sum not exceeding fifty dollars, or imprisoned not exceeding thirty days …. This amendment to be in force from and after its passage. Passed and approved May 3rd, 1864.”