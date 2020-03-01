Welcome back (to our own shop)

When Shady Lawn Antiques re-opened on Valentine’s Day, following our ‘Annual Winter Furniture Restoration Break’, we were warmly greeted by our regular customers. Clint walked in and said: “Welcome back!” Another greeted us with: “I’m glad that you are open again.” Yet another: “I’m happy that you are back.”
I thought to myself, “hey wait a minute, I’m the one that is supposed to be doing the greeting …” Of course, it was the fact that we had closed for a break that afforded them with an opportunity to welcome us back.
Yet those (unexpected) greetings prompted me to ponder the whole idea of customer relations. I don’t have a business degree so my first response to business matters is instinctual rather analytical. My instinct now tells me that we have developed a mutual friendship with those customers. That was obvious but it wasn’t something that I had even thought about previously.
The antiques business is not like a mini-mart where you grab something and get out as soon as possible. Antiques transactions are more leisurely which allows relationships to develop over time.
They begin when I recognize someone who has been in Shady Lawn previously. Connections progress if I can associate a customer with what they like and/or look for. When they are familiar enough to me, I can comment on an earlier visit or interaction: “Hi, we just got a pair of end tables (that you were looking for) in stock,” or “How is the table that you bought, working out?”
Customers often know my name first. They have the advantage of seeing it on our business card, on social media or maybe even from reading my columns.
We often exchange names but learning a name is always a bit more difficult for me. After all there is one of me and there are hundreds/thousands of them. Over time I have developed a few tricks to help me remember customer names.
One trick is to refer to their ‘want list’ form, if they filled one out. Another is to look at their credit card receipt, when they make a purchase.
I also have a little ‘cheat sheet’ with names, some descriptor (for example she drives an orange truck and yes, Carol, I’m thinking about you), and their interests. When they come in, I can take a peek at my sheet to help me remember their name.
Eventually, I might know something more than just what antiques they like. For example, she just bought a new house, he is a teacher, or they live near Boise. It is at this point that customers essentially become friends. The added bonus is that some of our Shady Lawn friends have even evolved to become social friends.
When these relationships become friendships they make the shopping experience more pleasurable for both parties. In fact, we are especially happy when a ‘business friend’ purchases one of our favorite pieces. It often feels like that piece is going to a “good home”…
Good customer relationships are important to any business. They are especially important to the small locally owned independent businesses. When they really know their customers, they can stock the inventory that their customers are interested in. Locally owned businesses have the flexibility to stock items that are of regional/local interest. By contrast, the large box stores stock inventory according to national trends.
This is a great time of year to visit, discover, and support some of Walla Walla’s excellent locally owned businesses. The crowds are a bit smaller than at the height of the tourist season. The shop owners have time to really talk with you. Perhaps it will be the first step toward becoming a ‘friend of the shop.’
At Shady Lawn, we like to think that we have friends that we haven’t even met yet …