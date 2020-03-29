It is time to once again write my monthly column … I often don’t know exactly what topic I will write about until I sit down in front of my computer.
My topics are varied but they always relate to a Walla Walla take on antiques, history, locally owned businesses or maybe something that is going on at Shady Lawn Antiques.
This month it is obvious that the spread of the coronavirus is at top of everyone’s mind. A matter of weeks ago, you would have gotten a perplexed look if you had said “social distancing” and/or “flatten the curve.”
The coronavirus was on our minds as well, when we made the early decision to “temporarily” close Shady Lawn. It was physically impossible to practice social distancing while conducting a transaction.
Saturday, March 14, was the last day that Shady Lawn was open for business. That day was not “business as usual.” When a transaction was completed, I immediately used hand sanitizer. Then I used a germicidal wipe on the credit card reader, the computer key board and mouse, and the door push. I followed that up by washing my hands with soap and water.
We concluded that with our limited supply of hand sanitizer and germicidal wipes that it wasn’t physically sustainable to continue to do that. We also felt that social distancing, by temporarily closing Shady Lawn, was a small contribution that we could make.
How does being closed and having no income affect Shady Lawn? For one thing the overhead costs continue even though we are making no sales. However, we are more fortunate than many other small locally owned businesses and restaurants. We own our buildings and our inventory, so we are not making payments on them.
My great-grandfather, Ward, was in the creamery business (in our location) during the 1918 Flu Pandemic. I never really thought about that until now. But now I wonder what his approach to doing business was. Perhaps there were business lessons that could have been learned from his experiences. Unfortunately, if there were any, they have been lost to time.
I never knew my great-grandfather. But my father and grandfather approached life in a positive manner. They kept working away and trying new things to make the creamery business as successful as possible. This was difficult especially as the dairy industry changed in ways over which they had no control.
In keeping with our family tradition, we will approach the shared coronavirus anxiety with a positive outlook. Even though our doors are closed, we will continue to tell our story and the story of locally owned businesses. We will post information on our Facebook page. Blogs (such as my Union-Bulletin columns) will be posted on our newly refreshed website, shadylawnantiques.com .
There is no doubt, that this coronavirus will change our lives in ways that we can’t predict or imagine. It seems that the way forward for us, as a society, is to adapt, change and show compassion for each other.
Walla Walla is an amazing community and it is not surprising that we are already seeing these efforts. For example, a Facebook Public Group, “Walla Walla Local Curbside, Takeout & Delivery Restaurants,” has been formed. It is a page dedicated to providing information about local restaurants and food resources. The intent is to facilitate the support of our local restaurants and their employees during these trying times.
Activities such as these will help minimize the disruptions to the Walla Walla lifestyle that we all love. Stay strong during these difficult times!