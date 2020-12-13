There are many reasons people appreciate, if not love, antiques. Antiques are functional, valuable, nostalgic, and they can bring great joy. In fact, when an antique comes into someone’s life, it generally embodies a combination of these characteristics.
If you are open to ‘listening’, antiques have stories to tell, especially as they rekindle memories of the past. We are fortunate to have inherited several pieces of antique furniture from our families. My wife, Jill, and I also acquired a number of pieces early in our married life. Several pieces of our personal furniture and their stories come to mind immediately.
Our functional, 100-plus-year-old, round oak dining room table was a family piece. It came to us when my grandparents down-sized. When we acquired the table, it was painted white with a black trim around the edge of the tabletop.
The story is that they acquired it from someone who was using it as a picnic table because it had been damaged. We are not sure if it was painted white before it became a picnic table or after my grandparents brought it back indoors.
What we do know is that the white paint covered up some missing oak veneer on the curved, flared out table legs. Obviously, the paint was hiding that damage. Rather than detract from the table, the missing veneer is part of the table’s story. It is likely that veneer was worn away, day by day, when someone rested their feet on the legs.
Shortly after we were married, Jill spent a weekend stripping off the white paint. Forty-plus years later, she says that even the finest oak dining table that we have ever had, in our antiques shop, would not bring her as much joy as that table.
The second piece is a country style oak buffet that we ‘adopted’ into our family. Well, we actually bought it at an antique auction with some wedding-gift money. It seemed like a substantial piece of furniture that would be with us a lot longer than anything else that we could imagine.
When we bought the buffet, we were attending graduate school at Washington State University. Our apartment was a converted WWII Army barracks building that served as married student housing. The apartment walls were thin, with no insulation, and the unit had a heater that you had to turn up and down manually.
After we had moved the buffet into the apartment, I decided to replace a cracked piece of glass in one of the doors. So, I carefully pulled out the small brads that were holding in the glass. I placed a new piece of glass in the door and tapped the brads into the existing holes. That night, I was very satisfied with my restoration effort.
The next morning was a different story. The apartment was chilly, and as it began to warm up we heard a sharp ting/ping sound. We discovered that as the cold glass had begun to warm up it cracked in exactly the same place.
It was then obvious that one of the brads was putting pressure on the glass. That brad and the change in temperature caused the glass to crack. More than forty years later we have never replaced that cracked glass; we just tell everyone the story.
We initially thought about the buffet as a wedding gift and, by extension, as a family piece. Even though we acquired the buffet, it has now become a true family piece, especially to our children. It has been in the family their whole lives.
One time, at least 120 years ago, these pieces were new. I cannot even image how excited their original owners were to have a brand new piece of furniture. Those stories are lost to time.
The stories that are not lost are the ones that we tell about the inherited table and the adopted buffet. They have both brought us great joy.
