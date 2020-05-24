Following weeks/months of staying at home, the uncertainty of the times has left us all floundering and perhaps even a bit disoriented. The COVID-19 pandemic has instantaneously changed our way of life.
Shady Lawn Antiques is known for providing the most unusual and highest quality merchandise in a warm positive atmosphere.
This reputation is borne out of the Emigh family tradition of working hard through difficult times. That the Emigh family has owned and operated businesses in the same buildings/location for 123 years (for five generations) is a testament to that fact.
When we began the restoration of Shady Lawn in 1994, we could see how the structure (and the walls) had been changed and adapted to new uses over time. Those changes were driven by the business plans of the Emigh family.
There is no doubt that the buildings were the essential ingredient to business success. They were adapted throughout time as was necessary.
In 1994, we often wondered what our ancestors would think about the changes that we were making. Then we would see the outline on the floor where a wall had previously existed. It seemed as if the building was almost talking to us.
Shady Lawn Building: “Yes, my walls are sagging along my Rose Street side, but I am holding strong. My leaking roof needs to be repaired and my mechanical systems need to be updated. But change the interior as you will to adapt to your business needs.”
It is in this environment that Emighs have struggled through hard times and that Emighs have succeeded.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge that we and the whole world now face. We will get through this new challenge just the way that previous generations of the Emigh family always have. We continue to work hard even when the path forward is not clear. We remain positive even as the events of the day try to drag us down.
Society and social interactions will perhaps never be exactly the same. Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, we will have to maintain social distancing. Wearing face masks in public has also become a new normal.
It is human nature to be nostalgic. We all think of a previous time when things seemed simpler and perhaps more joyful. That time is often referred to as ‘the good old days’, like all of the way back in January.
Life has a way of grabbing and shaking us… it has and now change is once again in the air!
In 1994, we remodeled/restored the Shady Lawn buildings and ‘invented an antique business’. In 2020, the changes are not to our buildings but to how we will do business in them. Our plan is a work in progress. We are adopting the best practices for safely conducting business when we once again re-open.
We are in the process of developing and implementing a safe working plan. Multiple resources have been reviewed to formulate these best practices policies and procedures:
Individuals will be allowed to schedule private appointments.
Customers will be asked to remain at least six feet apart while shopping and checking out.
The number of people allowed in Shady Lawn at one time, will be limited.
A hand sanitizing station will be provided when you enter Shady Lawn.
We will be wearing face masks to protect you and ask that you wear one to protect us.
Furniture displays have been minimized around the check-out counter to reduce congestion.
A sneeze guard has been installed at the check-out counter. We are especially proud to have repurposed a large 1880s oak Eastlake dresser frame as this sneeze guard.
Credit card machines, pens and all surfaces will be sanitized between sales.
Our plan will change and adapt as we become aware of additional ways to protect ourselves and our customers.
Change is once again in the air. We will do our best to meet our new challenge and move forward in a positive manner.