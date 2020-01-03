It’s hard to believe that it has been twenty-five years since we opened Shady Lawn Antiques, in December, 1994. Not that we had time to think about it, but it would have been impossible to imagine where we are today!
Just think about this… in 1994, it barely took the fingers on one hand to count the number of wineries in Walla Walla. It would still be five years before plans were made to begin the restoration of the Marcus Whitman Hotel. In fact, painting the brick/stone storefronts, of downtown buildings, wasn’t really considered a bad idea.
Early in 1995, Corey Hewitt invited me to become a member of the Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee. One of our tasks was to develop an itinerary to provide to a Travel Writer if/when one came to visit. Our committee may not have had much to promote in those days, but at least we had a vision.
It was in this environment that we opened Shady Lawn Antiques. Not only was Walla Walla different then, but the antiques scene was also quite different.
Collectors of ‘traditional fine antiques’ such as porcelain and china, sterling silver, cut glass crystal, and art pottery were the backbone of the antiques business. Each individual had a specialty (and often more than one) and they would collect anything/everything in their category. When they found something they had never seen they wouldn’t hesitate to purchase it.
The thrill of the hunt was especially important to them. It is no surprise that antique shows were huge events. Dealers knew which items sold well and would stock their booths accordingly. Long lines of shoppers would eagerly wait for the doors to open.
In between shows, collectors also liked to travel to hunt for items for their collections.
The more stores there were in a town, the more people would go there to shop. In the mid-1990s we had a dozen well-stocked antique stores and Walla Walla was a regional antique shopping destination.
By 2000, a change was well under way in the antiques scene. Younger people were no longer interested in using china, silver, and crystal. Older collectors had what they wanted and slowed their collecting, down-sized, or quit altogether. The market for ‘traditional fine antiques’ began a steady decline that shows no prospect of returning to its former prominence.
There is no doubt that the internet and especially eBay also played a role in the changing antiques marketplace. Items that once seemed scarce were now readily available (especially on line). Due to all of these factors traditional antique shows lost their luster and began to decrease in size and number.
Through these changes, the general antiques market remained strong but it was changed forever. There are and always will be collectors of specific items, but the major focus is now on functional and decorative items. Today the question customers are asking themselves is: ‘how can I use or decorate with this piece?’
It’s not that consumers have totally forsaken the traditional ‘fine antiques’ but their approach is different. Younger people, for example, might like art pottery vases. But they only want one or maybe two vases, not every vase that a company made.
It is hard to say whether the general antiques market or Walla Walla has changed the most in the past twenty-five years. Yes that is comparing apples to oranges. However when you’re talking about selling antiques in Walla Walla, you have to at least put the apples and oranges in the same bag.
From the viewpoint of Shady Lawn Antiques, I would say that Walla Walla has changed the most. It has become much more vibrant, tourists are in town daily, people are moving here, the economy has grown, and yes, even the Travel Writers have finally come.
These Walla Walla changes affect our business in two different ways. First, people building houses and/or moving to town are likely to be furniture customers. Second, people visiting town are more likely to buy smaller items.
Shady Lawn has navigated twenty-five years of changes in the antiques world and in Walla Walla by being responsive to the new trends. This implies having a systematic plan in place for the acquisition of new inventory.
The sale of small items has been a significant proportion of our overall sales. When we are purchasing these small items, our focus is on the most unusual and truly unique pieces. We are not interested in an item that could be found in almost any other shop. Our favorite items are truly unique and also make a significant design statement.
Furniture sales have always been an important part of our business. They have taken on greater significance lately because we simply have more furniture. But also a greater number of people have come to realize that totally restored antique furniture has true value. It was made from solid wood and therefore it lasts longer and functions better than most new furniture.
Early 1900s oak furniture is our favorite both for its structurally solid design and its glowing, warm rich finish. We have developed a special finish color that we apply to every restored piece. The idea is that the finish on every piece of our furniture will match even if they are restored years apart. We have essentially created our own line of (restored) oak furniture.
Historically Walla Walla was a destination for antique shoppers. We still have many out of town shoppers and we are a big part of the draw. In fact Shady Lawn has the largest inventory of totally restored oak furniture in eastern Washington, which makes it a draw all by itself.
Twenty-five years have passed, technology has exploded, decorator/collecting trends have come and gone, and we have just completed our best year ever. That is a nice thing to be able to say.