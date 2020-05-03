Shady Lawn Antiques has been closed due to COVID-19, since March 15. We decided that the risk of exposure was greater than our “need” to be open. Eight days later, businesses such as ours were determined to be non-essential and were closed by state order.
We agree with the Washington state closure of nonessential businesses and the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. However, the words “stay at home” and “hunker down” created a sense of mental disorientation for me.
Somehow my mind interpreted “hunker down” to mean reclining in a chair and maybe even covering up (hiding) under a blanket. And when you hunker down like that, can a nap be far away? After several days of hunkering down, it became apparent that I needed to change my mental approach and my activity level.
The state order required that nonessential businesses had to be closed. It didn’t say that business owners couldn’t go to their businesses. So I implemented a plan of walking to Shady Lawn every weekday.
On the first walk, I noticed how much quieter everything seemed. The temperature was mild enough that no home heating or air conditioning units were running. Traffic noise was almost nonexistent.
Even the noise inside my head was quieter.
The bustle of normal daily activity creates a certain amount of mental noise, like the mental to-do list that we carry around in our heads. I was just doing what I wanted to do, when I wanted to do it, not because I was on some kind of a schedule.
That first day, I walked by a pole that a woodpecker was enthusiastically pecking. He could peck faster than I could count. But he seemed to peck eight times, pause and then repeat his efforts. During each pause, an owl in an adjoining tree would softly hoot.
The birds were just conducting “their business” as usual. However their care-free manner seemed to be mocking those of us on the ground. For us, business as usual had likely been changed forever.
That day, I didn’t see anyone else, hear kids playing, hear dogs barking, and no cars drove past me. It seemed as if Walla Walla life was in suspended animation.
I arrived at Shady Lawn, hyper-aware of the stillness and quiet that permeated that spring morning. Not that I expected anything different, but it was the same inside Shady Lawn. It was dark, quiet, and there was nothing that had to be done.
Well actually, there were two things that needed to be done, but they were just for me. One was to establish some sort of a schedule so that I didn’t just take a nap every afternoon.
The second was to complete some projects that had been in storage. They were the type that often take more time to complete than they are actually worth. However, they are worth doing because when they are completed, I have preserved a bit of the past.
In fact, preserving a bit of the past is what we do at Shady Lawn Antiques. We love antique furniture and especially pieces that date back to the Golden Oak Era. That era began in the 1880s and lasted into the early 1900s.
The quiet of these unusual times prompted me to think about that Golden Oak Era of furniture production. The late 1800s were a quiet time as well. Furniture would be shipped by railroad to Walla Walla. It would then be delivered by horse-drawn freight wagons on dirt roads and streets.
Many of the things that create noise in our daily lives hadn’t been developed yet. Lawns were mowed with wood-handled push-mowers. Henry Ford didn’t begin production of his Model T car until 1908. In fact, it wasn’t until 1913, that the Washington State Legislature funded the establishment of a state highway department.
In these quiet times, it’s a bit ironic that the furniture that we now most love preserving was also a product of a quiet time.