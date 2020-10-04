Everyone has an image that comes to mind, when encountering the word, ‘antiques.’
That image may include an item from: grandmother’s house, a china cabinet, an old barn, ‘pioneer times’, or perhaps even something in a museum. Often there is also the added sensory image of a musty basement smell.
That being said, what do you expect to see when you walk into an antiques shop? Well that probably depends upon what you think an antique is… obviously every one of us has a different idea.
As a starting point, antique, vintage, and collectible are the three terms most closely associated with the antiques field. The ‘experts’ say that an item needs to be 100 years old to be considered an antique.
Vintage implies that an item is at least 20 years old and generally is no longer being produced. A collectible is a mass produced and marketed item that is designed to encourage the acquisition of multiples or a series of that item.
In this day and age, those terms are largely irrelevant. The shop owner selects the inventory that they would like to have. In reality, the merchandise is a reflection of the owner’s interests, personality, and taste. One owner said ‘I love to spend my day being surrounded by items that make me happy!’
Twenty-five years ago, there were essentially two types of antique shops. There were shops that were located in more rustic type of buildings such as old barns. They featured things that were in ‘as found’ condition. Those items were not always too clean and most of the furniture needed to be repaired.
The second type of antique shop had inventory that was cleaner and was in better shape. They were located in downtown type buildings. In those days, you would have expected those ‘real’ antique shops to have a spinning wheel, an oak roll-top desk, and an oak icebox (refrigerator). That is no longer the case.
I overheard an antique dealer tell one of his friends ‘you should come and check us out. We have way more than just your grandmother’s antiques.’ It was probably a tongue in cheek reference to frilly knick-knacks of the past.
The successful antique shops, of today, are cleaner, lighter, and brighter than in the past. Their inventory has evolved from largely decorative to predominately functional items. They have been cleaned and repaired. Furniture has been totally restored and fresh new finishes have been applied. Local shops feature antiques that are ready to use.
It is safe to say that 2020 has been a strange, if not troubling year. Local antique dealers had no way to predict how a three month closure would affect their antiques business, when they re-opened. It is now apparent that the answer is not much. Oh yes, there is social distancing, hand sanitizing, and masks are being worn.
It does seem that the number of people who ‘are just looking’ has decreased and therefore so has foot traffic. However, sales figures seem to be stable and in some shops are even better than during the same month a year ago.
Further it seems that there has been little, if any, change in the types of items that people are purchasing. As I have previously reported there has been an increase in the sales of home office/school type of furniture. Pieces such as desks, tables, filing cabinets, and bookcases have been popular.
Perhaps this column has wandered a bit off of the original topic… of what you can expect to see in our local antiques shops. That is due to the fact that antiques shop inventory tends to change as a reaction to the current times. It is amazing that as much as the times have changed, the customer choices seem largely unchanged.
Since the inventory can be vastly different from one antiques shop to another, perhaps it is better to address the shopping experience. Walla Walla antique shops have outgrown the dark dusty image of antique shops of the past. They are retail establishments that are comparable to any other in town, but they just happen to sell old things.