People often think it would be great to own a historical building or home.
Old buildings have a certain character nearly impossible to replicate in new construction. However old buildings also come with their own issues.
Many may know that in 1897, my great-grandfather Ward Emigh purchased the Walla Walla Creamery buildings. The name was changed to Shady Lawn Creamery in 1922.
Walla Walla 2020 Historic Research service traced the ownership of our buildings back to the late 1880s. They lost the historical ownership thread at that point, but they are older than that.
In 1994, wife Jill and I purchased the buildings from my mother and established Shady Lawn Antiques. So yes, we know about old commercial buildings with a lot of character and issues.
One ongoing situation is the heating and cooling of our main building. There is simply no way to keep it as cool as we would like, especially on the most extreme high-heat days. The late June heat wave, with the record high of 116 degrees Fahrenheit just reinforced this issue.
During that heat wave, I heard people say, “I’m just going to crank-up the A/C and stay inside.” Remember there was a time when that wasn’t possible. In fact, it wasn’t until the late 1960s that central air-conditioning was routinely installed in new house construction.
The heat event also triggered my memory of how the building was heated and cooled in the old creamery manufacturing days. Those old days lasted up to 1994, when we installed the first (commercially manufactured) heating and cooling system the building had ever had.
The original (1880s?) building eventually became the old office. It had a wood floor and thick walls filled with cork insulation. Near it, and essentially in the middle of the building, is a storage cooler.
The north and west wings of the building were added in the early 1900s. They feature concrete floors and exposed concrete footings/sills.
The walls and ceilings of these wings were not insulated which presents a heating/cooling problem. However, the lack of insulation allowed steam and moisture to escape without damaging the interior wooden walls and ceiling.
There is no indication that there was ever a specific overall heating and cooling plan. It was more like an interwoven set of practices, with each piece playing its part. This heating/cooling discussion covers the 50-year period before 1994.
The biggest impact on the temperature of the building is the concrete floor and base of the walls. These floors are in effect a big thermal mass that stores heat or cold.
During the manufacturing days, the creamery well pumped 58-degree water year-round. That water constantly flowed through hoses and ran across the floor. Depending upon the outside temperature, the well water would either cool or warm the floor.
The main production room also has 22-foot-tall ceilings. A series of small windows encircle the room near the ceiling. These windows could be opened to let the moist warm air rise and escape.
There were two operations, that produced a significant amount of heat. During the vat pasteurization process, cream was heated to 185 degrees, for at least 30 minutes before it was cooled.
Steaming hot water was used in a machine designed to clean and rinse milk cans. It was big enough to hold at least six of the large 10-gallon milk cans.
These processes added heat that was appreciated during the cold winter weather. During the summer, those processes were generally done at the end of the day.
The only “conventional” heating device was a steam radiator with a fan mounted behind it. It hung up in one corner of the production room. Steam was run through it in the winter. Well water that ran through it in the summer made it into a swamp cooler.
By the time I remember that heater, it was a bit leaky. Steam hissed out of it in the winter. In the summer, water also leaked out of it, but that was no big deal. It would fall on the concrete floor and run to a floor drain.
If the worst summer job was washing milk cans (and it was), the best job was wrapping butter. The small butter wrapping room was immediately adjacent to the storage cooler that was cooled to 40 degrees. A little cooler door was opened and an electric fan blew cold air into the butter wrapping room.
The cooler seemed to be a magical place. In the summer, the 40-degree temperature felt cool, if not almost cold. While in the winter, when outside temperatures were in the teens, it felt warm.
As a young teenager, I thought that it was great to wheel cans of cream into the cooler. I moved fast in the hot building, then slowed down when I got into the cooler. I’m not sure it helped, but I thought it did.
My dad was known to hose down his creamery boots with cold water in the summer. I’m not sure that helped either. But I know the unlimited supply of Popsicles was a big treat.
This column is a bit of a departure from my usual discussion about antiques. However, the stories of heating/cooling buildings in the past are slowly being lost to time.
If antiques are tangible reminders of our past, stories of this type also have their place in preserving the past.
Antiques relating to cooling do exist and several are shown in the accompanying photos.
They include the amazingly engineered 100-year-old cast iron room fans. Handheld cardboard fans with a wooden handle were popular advertising giveaways that date to the 1920-30s, when air conditioning was essentially non-existent.
Stay cool and enjoy the summer.