In the beginning, there was an oak rocking chair. The beginning of what? Well the beginning of my interest in antiques, of course.
Scroll back to the spring of 1973. I graduated from Washington State University and became a public-school woodworking instructor in the Yakima Valley. That fall I returned to Pullman for a visit. One of my stops was at my friend Ken’s house.
Ken, a young WSU professor, was sitting in a late 1800s oak rocking chair. He was gently rocking (and squeaking) back and forth. Ken told me that he had recently returned from Wisconsin with that old family rocking chair.
Days went by and I couldn’t shake the image of Ken peacefully rocking in that graceful 70-year-old golden oak rocking chair. Somehow that image was stuck in my mind.
Several weeks later, while visiting my parents in Walla Walla, I mentioned Ken’s rocking chair. My mother thought that I might be able to find an old rocking chair at Richwine’s Furniture Store in Milton-Freewater. She was right!
If my memory is correct, Richwine’s sold mostly new and some used furniture. A salesperson took us in a backroom and there were several antique oak rocking chairs hanging on the wall.
Somehow, I ended up buying two rocking chairs. I’m still not quite sure why I thought that I needed two. But sometimes things happen for a reason, and this was one of those times..
I took one of the rocking chairs to the school where I was teaching. I put it on a shop bench and worked on it a bit each day. That rocking chair, in the back of the classroom, initiated a chain of events. I didn’t know it at the time, but I had just kicked a rock down a hill and nearly fifty years later, that rock has still has not hit the bottom.
Little did I know that those two rocking chairs were my first step on the road to my antique furniture restoration compulsion. The second step was when a student asked me if he could work on a family rocking chair as well.
I agreed and he brought in ‘most of’ an oak rocking chair that he had found in his grandmother’s woodshed. It was what is called a pressed-back rocking chair. That is, it had a decorative design pressed into its back.
It soon became apparent that the restoration was beyond the student’s ability. However, that pressed -back rocking chair was in the shop long enough to attract the attention of a second student.
That student approached me and said that his grandfather had come across some chairs (that had pressed backs) just like that rocking chair, in an old house — was I interested in them?
I think that I got five incomplete chairs — that is, most of them were missing a rung or spindle or had other broken parts. It was apparent that I could put together three complete chairs, and that is what I did. By this time, I was well down the antique furniture restoration road.
My university woodworking training gave me the basic skills and techniques necessary to repair and restore antiques. But antiques restoration is unlike any other woodworking endeavor. Almost immediately I discovered that I needed a whole new tool bag of skills to successfully restore antiques. I continue to add to those skills to this day.
Nearly 50 years later, we still have that original oak rocking chair. My wife, Jill, says that it is a “miracle chair.” Over the years, she has found that sitting in it for a while reduced her back pain from carrying kids around, gardening and/or life in general. Out of all of the rocking chairs in the world, something about this chair fits her and supports her back.
You might not be concerned with what ever happened to the second rocking chair. But it is actually a good story, all by itself.
Beloved Whitman College professor, Dr. George Ball, officiated our wedding in Boise, Idaho. He wouldn’t accept any financial compensation for his time or services. So, Jill and I restored the second rocker and presented it to him.
It resided in his home for over 20 years. Generations of Whitman students enjoyed it when they visited him. We have been told that he loved to tell them the story about how he acquired that rocking chair.
So, what began as my admiration of my friend Ken’s rocking chair, sparked my love for antique furniture. That love became my passion for the restoration and preservation of antique furniture. It is difficult, if not impossible, to describe the pride I feel in giving a piece of furniture a second lifetime of use.