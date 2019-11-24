It is the holiday bazaar, open house, festival, holiday barrel tasting season in the Walla Walla Valley. At first blush, the number of events may seem a bit overwhelming, but they, in fact, provide almost unlimited opportunities to explore the community.
The events, whatever they are called, are an open invitation to visit the businesses. They say that “we have put a special effort into creating a Holiday experience just for you. We have acquired new inventory, and we have displayed it in the most creative way possible.” They often provide refreshments and small gifts to thank you for visiting.
Holiday open house invitations are a reminder for us to think about our locally owned businesses. With the increasing ease of online shopping, it is ever more important to support our local merchants. They have created the unique character of the amazing community that we all enjoy.
Further, locally owned businesses actually provide a bigger selection of locally popular items than the large “box stores.” Those box/chain stores stock their inventory based upon national sales trends and projections. On the other hand, the locally owned businesses know what styles and products their shoppers prefer, and they stock their merchandise accordingly. Locally selected and/or produced items are simply much more unique and interesting!
Shady Lawn Antiques will celebrate its birthday party the first full weekend in December ever since it opened twenty-five years ago in 1994. These December birthday celebrations have now been incorporated into our Winter Holiday Festival.
Every locally owned business is unique. I’m not in the position to be able to address their approach to the holiday season. However, I am describing our process to give you a sense of what others are doing, as well.
Last spring, we determined that we would like to focus our efforts on a winter festival themed open house. So we began acquiring antique winter inventory. We found five pairs of wooden skis and some bamboo ski poles in a barn north of town. Then, we went on the hunt for some vintage wooden snowshoes and found two pairs. We also acquired three wooden sleds and some ice skates.
In November, we began incorporating this winter inventory into a large, rustic, winter holiday themed display. The display was created on and around reclaimed wood furniture. Rustic wooden tote/carriers were filled with pinecones, acorns, chestnuts and other items from nature. Red painted furniture, a faded green toy truck and some red fabric bows added to the holiday look.
We prefer to display our vintage Christmas ornaments and decorations in vignettes, rather than just stacking them up on a table. So, we created numerous vignettes, each with a different focus. They include Santa, Shiny Brite ornaments, Gurley Christmas figural candles, an aluminum tree, Christmas postcards circa 1900-10 and more.
Our Winter Holiday Festival (and birthday party) will be celebrated on Friday and Saturday, December 6th and 7th. We have invited our friend, Becci Lubbers of Feryl Designs, and shop keeper of the former Shop 11, on Boyer Street to join us. Becci will be displaying her hand-crafted jewelry and paintings in a two day pop-up shop at Shady Lawn during our open house. Refreshments will be provided, and visitors will receive our popular Shady Lawn vintage-themed 2020 calendars and hand-crafted gift tags.
In recent years, a Small Business Saturday shopping day was created to encourage shopping in locally owned businesses. It is on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, which, this year, is November 30th.
When we shop locally, we support the uniqueness of our local shops, the knowledge and passion shopkeepers freely share, the diversity of local choices and local jobs. As a result, more dollars flow into our local economy and tax dollars stay in the community.
Shopping locally does take a bit of creativity or perhaps a mental readjustment. That begins with thinking about the interests of the people that we are buying gifts for, rather than setting out with a specific item in mind.
It also might involve thinking about a different season, such as spring rather than winter. Why not consider purchasing gardening items or a bicycling jersey and gloves now rather than waiting until March?
This season has a lot to offer. Slow down and enjoy the festivals and open houses — you’ll be glad that you did.