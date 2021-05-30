It has been almost exactly one year since businesses began to partially reopen after the 2020 COVID-19 related closure. And the good news is all of our wonderful Walla Walla antique shops survived.
When shops reopened in 2020, we all wondered if people would still be looking for the same types of antiques.
There was an increased demand for homeschooling and work-from-home desks. But beyond that, customers’ purchases seemed consistent with items they looked for in the past.
It is now nearly June in 2021. The days are getting longer, and it is getting warmer. And (this is a bit awkward, but) there really seems to be a breath of fresh air — in the air.
After more than a year off, antique life as we knew it has slowly begun to reawaken.
For example, vintage and antique shows are beginning to reappear. The “Love of Junk Show” at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds is scheduled for June 11-12. The regional “Farm Chicks Show” at the Spokane Fairgrounds will be Aug. 21-22.
Anecdotal reports are that sales at Walla Walla antique shops are remarkably similar (year to date) to what they were in 2019.
In fact, it has been a bit of a surprise, but some shops are reporting their 2021 sales are even better than they were in 2019. That is really good news, especially since businesses have not been considered fully reopened.
Recent good sales have pushed us to be more aggressive and travel further in our search for new inventory. Every antiques dealer that we have talked to has also remarked that good, high-quality antiques are becoming more difficult to find.
This is not just a local phenomenon. Recently we have been able to purchase quality furniture, in need of restoration, from a shop in Ellensburg.
However, on our last trip we couldn’t find anything. The shop owner reported that it had been really hard for her to acquire new inventory. Well, that has been true for most of us as well.
Regionally, at least, people seem to be buying antiques faster than shop owners can replace them. It’s unclear if a new trend is developing in the antiques world, or if it is just a convergence of circumstances.
After months of staying home, people are ready to enliven their décor by adding a new piece of furniture or decorative items.
That need for change is inevitable after so many months of status quo. Add that to the good feeling that comes with acquiring a long sought-after piece, and people are returning to antique shops.
We are seeing that the number of people who are willing to travel or venture out to antique shops is increasing. Additionally, the people who are venturing out are out-pacing those who are in the downsizing and cleaning out mode. Thus, on a relative basis, fewer true, high-quality antiques are coming on the market.
Stating it a bit differently, the people who have been out shopping tend to be a bit younger and perhaps more adventurous. While those entering the downsizing stage of life are more mature, patient and cautious. They are willing to hang on to and store their excess items for a while longer.
To be clear, there is still plenty of common inventory available … the type of items you see in almost every shop. It is the stop-you-in-your-tracks, wow that’s cool, antique that we are all seeking.
My feeling is that this supply and demand trend is temporary, and over time it will balance out.
Until that occurs, we will all be hitting the road in search of more great inventory. And that is the June report on the state of the of the antiques world as seen from Walla Walla.