Stories about antiques don’t often get much attention from the “major national press organizations”. However, early this year, you might have noticed a “big story” about a Chinese bowl that was purchased at a Connecticut estate sale.
The story was that a gentleman purchased a small blue and white porcelain bowl for $35 that he thought might be something special. Appraisers determined that the early 1400s Chinese bowl was indeed special. That assessment was borne out when Sotheby’s put the bowl up for auction and it sold for $722,000.
From my perspective, a find like that is so rare that it is essentially a waste of time, to even think about making a similar discovery.
That being said, seven years ago, I bought a small blue and white porcelain bowl in Turkey for the same 35 (whatever the exchange rate was). My daughters and I were shopping in Istanbul at the Grand Bazaar when I spotted it.
Now don’t get ahead of me, it wasn’t an ancient antique porcelain bowl. In fact, I never even thought that it was an antique. The stacks of the very same bowl in his market stall were also a dead giveaway. In my estimation, the bowl was much closer to 14-days-old than from the 1400s.
The bowl that I bought was nice. But I actually bought it because of the great story about my interaction with the market vendor. He opened with some version of “What is your wife’s favorite color? Don’t you think that she would like a nice blue bowl from Turkey? Please ignore the price of 90 that is marked on this bowl, but how much would you pay for it?” Me: “I’m not interested in that bowl and I wouldn’t even give you…” I didn’t know it then, but at that point he had actually sold me the bowl. It was just a matter of much he was going to get for it, 35 as it turned out.
My daughters continued shopping in his market stall. They were not paying much attention to our interaction, as we were off to one side of his stall. The vendor and I were well into 15 minutes of “negotiating” when the girls finally took note. At that point, my oldest (who had lived in Europe for five years), sidled up to me.
“Since you’ve taken up so much of his time, you are expected to purchase the bowl.” she said.
It seemed to me like my money was well spent because I got a story — and a bowl. Seven years later, I’ve once again had the opportunity to tell the story. At least we know the story of how our Turkish bowl came to the United States. Who knows how long that story will stay in the family.
The story of how a Chinese bowl, purchased at an estate sale for $35, sold for $722,000 at auction is amazing in itself! However, from the first time that I read the article, I was more intrigued by how that bowl got to Connecticut in the first place.
I can’t even image its backstory. Due to the bowls age, there is no way that it was purchased and brought to America by a trader/tourist “14 days” after it was made. So, what is the story of the bowl? Was it purchased as an antique, in say the 1800s? Was it some sort of a gift, in appreciation of — what? Unfortunately, that story will never be known.
My daughters know the story of “my wife’s blue bowl.” Even if it “stays in the family,” how many generations will it take for the story be lost? Almost certainly the story of the Turkish bowl will be lost 700 years from now, just as the story of the 700-year-old Chinese bowl has been lost today.
Every antique has a history and “a story.” It is just that we don’t always know that story. And in fact, as time passes the details of any story will become progressively less accurate. But that is the intriguing part, each piece has its own story, even if no one knows it.