Even in the best of times, the one sure thing is that change is inevitable. This is as true in the antiques world as it is in life in general.
In antiques, we normally see this change as a (design) trend, where the desirability of objects either increases or decreases. The thing is that these design trend changes seem to develop slowly, and almost imperceptibly, over time.
Several years ago, galvanized garden watering cans became extremely popular. In the following year or two, that change/trend increased, and anything that was galvanized was eagerly sought after. Today watering cans, buckets, pans and pails are still popular, but “the anything and everything galvanized mania” has clearly diminished.
We were fortunate to have a half a dozen galvanized watering cans in stock when that trend developed. So, observing that the cans were beginning to sell more quickly than in the past, we were able to react and to acquire some more.
The galvanized trend was a rather slow-motion developing trend, especially as compared to 2020. None of us were able to predict the rapid and dramatic changes that would occur due to the pandemic. Our shop had only been re-opened for a month (following our winter break) when we and the whole economy were abruptly shut down.
Among other things, during the stay-at-home phase, 2020 became the year of indoor plant growing and home baking. Even grocery stores didn’t have enough flour available to meet the home baker’s demand. But they eventually adapted to react to that changing trend.
By the time antiques shops were able to re-open, remote schooling and working from home had become the “new normal.” When antiques shops opened their doors, there was a pent-up demand for office-type furniture. Everyone was looking for desks for schooling and working at home.
Once again, we were fortunate to have a good stock of office furniture on hand. But to say the least, that change was nothing that anyone could have prepared for; it was sudden and dramatic.
Following the initial mad scramble for office furniture the antiques world just kind of “floated through” the uncertain times that were 2020. It seemed that trying to make a detailed plan of how to work through the pandemic was a waste time. Which is a funny idea because with all the isolating, the one thing that many of us had was an abundance of time.
It would have been nice to have been able to just turn our calendars to 2021 and have the world return to “normal.” Obviously, no one expected that would happen. But as we open our antique shop doors, to begin our 2021 year, there seems to be a sense of hope in the air.
Now that vaccines are becoming available, it seems possible to imagine a time when life is a bit more “normal.” Reports are that those who have been vaccinated are feeling relief, joy and happiness. Further, those that have been vaccinated are feeling more comfortable to begin venturing back out into the public.
This can only give all of us hope for better times ahead. That will be an awesome change…