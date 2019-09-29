I have been admiring photographs of the Painted Hills in the Oregon, John Day Region for several years. The images are amazing, and my wife, Jill, and I have never been there. So we planned an early September adventure to central northeastern Oregon. We figured that after Labor Day, it would be cooler, and there would be fewer people around.
The first part of the plan went exactly as predicted. It was indeed cooler. In fact, the morning that we left, Walla Walla was in the midst of a daylong, heavy rainstorm.
One thing that is certain is that the weather of eastern Washington and Oregon is as varied as the landscape. And by the time that we had reached Biggs Junction, it was sunny and seventy-five degrees. There we turned south on Highway 97 and headed toward Bend.
As soon as we had wound our way up out of the Columbia River Gorge and onto the High Desert Plateau, it felt like our adventure had begun. Not only could we see forever, but road traffic had diminished and time seemed to slow down.
We own Shady Lawn Antiques, but this was not intended as an “antiquing trip.” We researched and created a list of things that we would like to see and do.
At the top of that list were the geological features of the Painted Hills and the Blue Basin, the High Desert Museum (Bend), the Condon Paleontology Center (Mitchell) and half a dozen local historical museums and sites. But nothing was set, except for hotel/motel reservations in Bend, Mitchell and John Day.
We were looking for history, through museums, we assumed. But we also hoped to experience some of the essence of contemporary small town rural life.
That being said, the first stop on our “non-antiquing trip” was at an antiques shop, of course … We knew that there was a history museum in Moro (population: 325) and we were looking for directions to it. The first Open Sign that we saw was in front of an antique shop in the old Hotel Moro.
The owner energetically described the history of Moro, the hotel and the current revitalization efforts of the hotel and the town. Then she invited us to make a contribution to the hotel window replacement fund, in exchange for an opportunity to explore the 24 rooms full of stuff on the second floor.
We made a contribution and looked around. The stuff was nowhere as interesting as the tour of the building and the conversation with the owner. It was just the type of experience that we had hoped to find on our trip.
I can easily wrap my head around the 150 years of regional history and the antiques that are associated with the period. However, thirty million year old geology and paleontology is just mind boggling. But that is just exactly what we had the opportunity to experience in the John Day Region’s beautiful Painted Hills, Blue Basin and Condon Paleontology Center.
A discussion of geology and paleontology is beyond the scope of an antiques column. A description of the experience is not. It was beautiful photographs of the Painted Hills that prompted us to take our trip. However, it was looking at these hills, with the sun peeking out from behind the clouds and light rain drops forming a rainbow that made them real.
The same can be said for antiques. When viewed in historical context, they become more real.
We visited the easily accessible, well preserved, ghost town of Shaniko. The buildings run the gambit from weathered wood to the functionally restored (although not open) brick Shaniko Hotel. Although the streets are paved, the wooden boardwalks are a reminder of the time when wet weather would turn them to mud. The best thing about Shaniko is that it provides a sense of the size of buildings and towns early in the region’s history.
The local historical museums are often located in historic buildings. The DeWitt Museum, located in the Sumpter Valley Railway Depot at Prairie City, is a good example. Although the floors have their original foot traffic worn finish, the exterior has been repainted.
Each room is labeled and furnished to indicate its original use. There you will see cooking pots and pans, lard and spice cans, etc., displayed as they would have been when the room was a kitchen. At antique shops, they would just be randomly lined up on shelves.
When I visit museums, I always learn something new about antique items, for example what they are, how old they are, how they were used, how and where they would have been placed and used. I also get to interact with some amazing/passionate volunteers. They love their museums, their communities and will readily share their stories … ah, the essence of contemporary small town rural life!