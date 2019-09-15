Washington state law requires local governments to undergo financial, federal grant and accountability audits each year. These investigations are done to ensure cities are keeping accurate records, and using funds the way they are intended.
One of the primary functions of the city of Walla Walla’s Finance Department is to compile the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. These reports provide the basis for telling the story of the city’s financial position, which helps those who are interested in investing in city bonds understand its current financial situation.
The CAFR includes more in-depth information than a normal financial statement, including supplementary data so the reader can gain additional insight into the city’s financial operation.
“The CAFR is a huge piece of what we do in Finance — taking the information from all of our systems, all of our departments, and putting it all together in one document,” department Director Jean Teasdale said.
This year, for the 12th year in a row, Walla Walla received a clean financial audit, meaning investigators did not locate any findings within the city’s financial reports. A “finding” refers to a significant financial error, usually involving financial statements, which can impact the city when it seeks to borrow money from bond investors or banks.
The Finance Department also received its fourth consecutive clean annual federal audit this year. These audits are required when a local government receives more than $750,000 in financial assistance directly from the federal government or via a pass-through agency. The auditors review all the grant reporting requirements to ensure the city is fulfilling its responsibilities.
Walla Walla’s Community Development Block Grant is paid directly from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, while some of the City’s street grants are paid from a state agency that obtains funding from the feds. Receiving a clean audit shows Walla Walla is using its federal funding properly.
Teasdale, who has worked for the city since 2009, shared how receiving clean audits is not only a tribute to the employees in Finance, but an accomplishment that should be celebrated by all departments.
“Getting a clean audit, especially a clean financial audit for the past 12 years as we have done, is a big statement about the care the city takes in putting together this document,” she said. “While Finance is the one that compiles the information and puts it in the CAFR, if any of the departments did something wrong along the way and we didn’t catch it, it could result in a finding. We appreciate the care our departments take when entering their data into the system.”
Accounting Supervisor Liz Moeller explained the consequences of having a finding in the city’s federal report, one of which is the possibility of having to return grant funds.
“If you get a federal finding with a grant, sometimes it can result in having to pay funds back, or could prevent you from getting future grants,” she said. “If we get a finding on a grant, they will have to review additional grant programs, which means an even higher cost to the city in audit fees, and more time-consuming work for everyone.”
Moeller, who has worked in the department for five years, added how Finance plays a role in ensuring all the other city departments are aware of constantly changing financial rules and regulations.
“There are instances when it has been a certain way for five years but the federal government or the state government changes the rules,” she said. “Part of Finance’s role is to work with the other departments to make sure they know these rules so that they can record transactions accurately. We try to educate them the best we can, because it’s really impossible for them to know everything — and honestly, for anybody to know everything.”
While much of the work of the Finance Department may go on behind the scenes, one more-conspicuous part of its duties is customer service. Finance handles utility billing, as well as Accounts Receivable, bills related to the landfill, cemetery, alleyways and other similar services.
Although the department’s employees deal with many important financial functions of the city, one of the key aspects of the job is educating people about their bills.
When Customer Service Supervisor Rachel Warren started working for the city two years ago, she brought an abundance of experience in customer service. This background working with people helped smooth the transition into her current role. Warren would like the residents of Walla Walla to know that among the many roles Finance juggles, the most important one is to be there for you.
“I want our main message to be that we are here to help,” Warren said. “If people need help understanding the bill, where the fees are coming from, why the fees are what they are … we are more than happy to have those discussions with them.”
To view the city’s CAFR, or for more information about the Finance Department, visit the city website (wallawallawa.gov), click on Government, and then Finance. Contact department Director Jean Teasdale at jteasdale@wallawallawa.gov.