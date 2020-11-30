The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a variety of educational webinars to help families and caregivers of those with impaired cognition.
The sessions are hosted by the local Aging and Long Term Care Disability Resource Center, according to Lori Richert, local Program Coordinator.
Like the Resource Center, the Alzheimer’s Association holds its meetings and consultations by phone or online.
Joel Loiacono, Washington state regional director of Eastern Washington/Northern Idaho Alzheimer’s Association, said with online education the purpose is still the same. They help families, caregivers and patients navigate the diagnosis and necessary steps living beyond it.
The organization recently held programs for those with early stage memory loss and their caregivers including “Staying Connected.” The program is about interactions to help healthy and engaged through social activities, coping strategies and how to talk about memory loss.
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is another program to help caregivers manage stress, communicate and deal with family dynamics. Every four weeks the “Physical Fitness at Home” program offers an exercise program with three different levels of ability.
Loiacono said there is a silver lining beyond the horrors of the pandemic. In changing from in-person educational and support groups and programs to online webinars they avoid all the travel and scheduling issues.
They offer care consultations for family members dealing with mild, moderate and severe cognitive impairment of their loved one.
The demands on patients, caregivers and families are tremendous. The illness is devastating and extremely complex to deal with. The organization has a 24-hour helpline at 1-800-272-3900 for questions, crisis and information.
“We are looking for what is square one, then to be able to navigate steps two, three and four,” Loiacono said. “We help them to understand Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia, prioritize what to look for, ... understand services available, then get them hooked up,” he said. “It’s soup to nuts: How to deal with challenging behaviors, ‘how do I get her to bathe?’”
Loiacono has 24 years of experience working with the regional Alzheimer’s Association.
“I get all kinds of questions and only a few stumped me, not many. There’s no easy answers, no fairy dust,” he said.
The Resource Center in Walla Walla supports and takes registrations for the conference, Richert said. Like the Alzheimer’s Association, staff at the Resource Center stays connected, helping others do the same through virtual means.
“I think everyone’s adapting,” she said. “The nature of social work is adaptation. We are to be the calm voices in the storm.”
For more information and to register: 1-855-567-0252