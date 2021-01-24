Years ago, when I heard the news that Caroline Knapp died at age 42 from complications arising from lung cancer, I was struck by the unfairness of it all.
Knapp quit drinking in 1995 and a year later detailed her struggle with alcoholism in her bestselling memoir, “Drinking: A Love Story” (Dial Press, 1996), one of the best books ever written about “functional” alcoholism.
She continued her career as a columnist for the Boston Phoenix newspapers, wrote two more books, and married her long-time companion.
She was happy. She had her life together. And then, at age 42, she died.
Some people might wonder if it was all worth it, given the ending—maybe she should have just kept drinking and partying those last years of her life.
But after reading her book once again, I have no doubt that Knapp’s decision to quit drinking gave her life the clarity, openness and honesty that we all crave in our relationships with others and with ourselves.
I remember something writer John Cheever said when he was diagnosed with terminal cancer, just a few years after he quit drinking. A friend suggested that Cheever might enjoy a drink now and then, given that that he was facing certain death. To which Cheever responded something along the lines of, “Sure, what fun, so then I can throw up all over the living room couch?”
The wonder of Caroline Knapp’s book is that she realized she had a serious problem before her disease was obvious to others. Her first line says it all: “It happened this way: I fell in love and then, because the love was ruining everything I cared about, I had to fall out.”
Knapp goes on to tell the story — intimate, heartbreaking, brutally honest — about what it’s like to live as a “high-functioning alcoholic.”
“Functioning alcoholics are everywhere: plugging away at jobs and raising families and standing alongside you in the grocery story,” she writes. “We’re often professionals — doctors and lawyers, teachers and politicians, artists and therapists and stockbrokers and architects — and part of what allows us to ignore the fact that we’re hung over every morning, is that we’re so very different from the popular definition of a ‘real’ drunk.”
Knapp, then in her mid-30s, loved to drink. More significantly, she needed to drink. Alcohol was “magical,” comforting and fortifying her, offering in her words a “liquid bridge” that allowed her to express her feelings and connect instantly, effortlessly with other human beings
Her colleagues had no idea she was an alcoholic. They saw her as smart, organized, productive, “a paragon of efficiency.” Even her closest friends didn’t suspect the truth, because when Knapp got loaded, she did it “quietly, politely.”
And denial kept her from admitting the truth to herself. She knew she was drinking too much, but she told herself that a “real alcoholic” would drink in the morning (which she never did) or be so hung over that she’d miss work (which she never did) or get fired (which she never was).
Still, every time she went to a party she would solemnly swear to herself that she’d stop after three or four glasses of wine. A few hours later, after five, seven, or 10 glasses, she’d be smashed.
Lying in bed on a Saturday morning with a jackhammer headache, she’d try to remember what she’d said or done the night before and pray with a passion that only alcoholics truly can understand that she hadn’t embarrassed herself or hurt someone else.
Some days she’d wake up in the morning, still drunk. She hid a bottle of brandy behind an old refrigerator on the back porch of her boyfriend’s apartment, a bottle of Old Grand-Dad in the bathroom of her parents’ house, and a fifth of Dewar’s in her oversized purse.
On her way to work she sometimes got the dry heaves. A noticeable tremor in her hands lasted for days. She worried about her drinking, but always there was comfort to be found in that image of the “real drunk,” like the woman at Knapp’s favorite Boston bar who guzzled gin and watched TV until closing.
“She was very helpful to me for a very long time,” Knapp writes, “symbolizing not what I feared I might become but what, for the moment, I wasn’t. My drinking was so social by comparison, so normal. Wasn’t it?”
Then, one miserable, hungover day, Knapp reviewed the facts.
Fact One: She drank too much.
Fact Two: She was desperately unhappy.
“I had always thought: I drink because I’m unhappy. Just then, I shifted the equation, rearranged the words: Maybe, just maybe, I’m unhappy because I drink ... maybe drinking was the problem, and not the solution.”
Two months later, Knapp quit drinking and in sobriety her life “acquired a quality of lightness, and a sense of possibilities I didn’t even know I’d lost.”
Those last eight years of her life were, by all accounts, good years.
And her book, which she could only have written sober, lives on.