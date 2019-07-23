The 53rd anniversary of the James Meredith Civil Rights March, one of the final Civil Rights marches held in the Deep South in the 1960s, was on June 5, 2019.
At age 25, I participated in the last segment of this historic march in a group of four white Northerners, three from Michigan and one from Minnesota, who wanted to experience an actual Civil Rights march in the Deep South.
Meredith began his 220-mile march on June 5, 1966, in Memphis, Tenn. It ended on June 26 in Jackson, Miss. We drove from Detroit, Mich., to Jackson, Miss., to join the march near its conclusion.
Only blacks participated in the beginning, but by its conclusion, many more had joined the march, with about 25 percent of participants being white.
Meredith started by himself. On the second day, just across the Mississippi state line, he was shot by avowed segregationist Aubrey Norvell. After recuperating back East, Meredith returned to the march two weeks later, but no longer took an active part in march leadership.
By the time Meredith returned, H. Rap Brown and Stokely Carmichael were vying to assume leadership of the march with the “black power” mantra.
We four wannabe activists left Detroit by car on a Thursday morning in late June 1966, headed for Jackson, Miss. Our only sizeable stop planned en route was Eutaw, Ala.
Traveling companion Mike Brown was a 25-year-old medical student in Detroit who had worked with this couple the summer before doing voter registration in the South.
How did our group end up going to Jackson? We knew each other from frequenting a very progressive Catholic community in Detroit at the Newman Center at Wayne State University. At the previous Sunday morning service, there was a call for volunteers to carpool and drive to Jackson in support of the final days of the James Meredith March.
Besides Mike Brown and me, the only others to sign up were Mary, a married woman in her 30s, and another man, John, in his mid-20s. (I’ve forgotten some last names.)
On the second day of the drive, an Alabama State Patrol officer who had noticed our Michigan license plates stopped us outside Anniston. Luckily for us, he saw we were not scruffy or argumentative. He could have run us in for some manufactured violation, but he let us proceed. We were so relieved we didn’t say a word for the next hour.
The next eventful stop was Eutaw, a small town with an oversized county courthouse. A late-20s married couple from Michigan were on trial for registering black Alabamans to vote.
The four of us joined locals in watching the legal proceedings. The district attorney was questioning Paul about his motivation for coming down to Alabama and “stirring up troubles.” We left after about an hour.
Back at the car, we were approached by a black minister who pleaded with us to take him along to Jackson, a few hours away. We agreed to take him, and upon arriving at Jackson, we were reprimanded for our actions by civil rights activist Medgar Evers’ brother, Charles Evers. Charles was on the welcoming committee. He told us we were lucky we weren’t run off the road by some hothead racist locals who take serious offense at seeing mixed races in a vehicle.
Charles Evers told us we should attend the rally that was scheduled for that Saturday night in Tougaloo, 10 miles away. The rally was one of the highlights of our trip to the South.
Tougaloo was the site of a small, black college and the several thousand marchers were told they could stay at the college after the rally.
The Saturday night rally featured several Hollywood celebrities including Burt Lancaster and Marlon Brando. There were also black entertainers including Sammy Davis Jr., Dick Gregory, James Brown and Little Richard. The marchers thoroughly enjoyed the program.
During the day, I met and chatted with fellow marchers Paul O’Dwyer, a New York City Democratic lawyer, Herb Kaplow, an NBC reporter, and Dick Gregory himself.
The next day, Sunday, June 26, 1966, was the finale of the entire March. The 10,000 or so marchers walked the final 8 miles from Tougaloo to Jackson. The marchers were subjected to taunts, thrown objects and verbal harassment by the white residents of Jackson. Black leaders Rap Brown and Stokely Carmichael were emphatic in proclaiming that black marchers did not need white people to join black civil rights marches anymore.
When the marchers arrived at the state Capitol, they were treated to another two-hour rally. Speakers such as Martin Luther King Jr., Roy Abernethy, Jesse Jackson and other black civil rights leaders spoke to the large assembly around the state Capitol. There were no white civil rights speakers on the podium. The marchers were worn out from the stress of the march and seemed glad it was finally over. This was the final civil rights march.
We located our car and headed north. Just before reaching Memphis, we veered off and headed toward St. Louis, since Mary had family she wanted to visit in St. Louis. Later we headed east to Detroit, arriving home Tuesday night.
Thanks be to God for a safe trip. Prior to our arriving in Jackson very late in the March, there was quite a lot of conflict between the marchers and the anti-march residents of Mississippi.
For anyone interested in a fuller description of the James Meredith March, try to locate this 2017 title “The March Against Fear” by Ann Bausum.