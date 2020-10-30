Welcome home, Taz.
Late last year, Carlisa and Mykel Spurlock and their two children adopted 3-year-old dog Taz from the Blue Mountain Humane Society.
The family couldn’t have known at the time what connection Taz, which joined their 7-year-old dog Floyd, would mean in their lives seven months later when the pandemic touched down in Walla Walla.
The dog’s place in the family was solidified on the edge of a surge in animal adoptions and purchases across the country. More people have relied on the companionship of animals through the pandemic, reports say.
“It has reminded us of that unconditional love and companionship that’s essential to our mental health,” said Sara Archer, executive director of Walla Walla’s shelter. “That human/animal bond meets a need for our souls.”
The timing of the adoption also proved beneficial to Taz, who has been able to get lots of attention with from his biped family, as well as bonding with Floyd.
An August story in The Washington Post likened the surge in pet purchases and adoptions to the mid-1980s craze for Cabbage Patch Kids and the mass purchases of Tickle Me Elmo in the mid-1990s.
“Americans kept trying to fill voids with canine companions, either because they were stuck working from home with children who needed something to do, or had no work and lots of free time, or felt lonely with no way to socialize,” the piece said.
Companion animals are recognized for their devotion and unconditional love for their family. The pandemic gave them more time for bonding. And fun.
Floyd is 94 pounds, and Taz weighs 55 pounds. Taz is very active, so he spurs Floyd on to race and chase and play, increasing Floyd’s activity level.
When the Spurlocks met Taz at the animal shelter, they got along great. The key would be how well Taz and Floyd would interact so they returned with Floyd the next day. The dogs hit it off during a play session in the fenced area used for meet-and-greets at the shelter.
Carlisa Spurlock said Taz is a mixed breed. “We’re not sure of what. We’ve never figured it out,” she said.
They each have their own personalities. “My first dog is really fascinated with my husband and he follows him. Taz follows me around everywhere I go. He really clings to me,” she said.
Taz didn’t know many commands, but Floyd is helping teach his younger brother what to do. Sit and stay are coming along quite nicely.
The couple initially wanted another dog for the children.
“I’ve always had a dog. I grew up with a dog,” Carlisa said. “They are man’s best friend. They are there for you.”
Especially during hard times, the dogs provide good company.
“They don’t have opinions like people,” she said. “With them, what you get is what you get.”
“When we got him and we were about to walk out, he laid down with his legs out. He still does that, we call it his frog legs. He’s such a teaser with my other dog. He’ll grab the toy and he knows the other dog wants it.”
Taz runs with the toy, knowing Floyd will chase him for it. A good game of chase is all Taz wants. His adoption made that possible.
With only eight dogs and 21 cats right now at BMHS, the silver lining to the pandemic cloud is more people have the time at home to spend with a new pet. Early in the COVID-19 crisis, all the dogs were out of the shelter and in homes.
The pandemic’s shelter-in-place also created an increase in the number of people interested in fostering an animal.
“This creates beautifully adoptable pets. Foster families are essential,” Archer said.
“I think adopting dogs from the Humane Society is a much easier process than what people go through getting a brand new puppy,” she said.
Taz is all settled into his forever home, loving and being a stalwart friend.