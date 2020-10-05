The local Veterans of Foreign Wars hall was shuttered for most of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but volunteers put in the work and were able last week to reopen the Grant Farmer Post 992, 102 N. Colville St.
“We’re in the process of opening up,” Commander Trina Parrish said. “We’ve been closed since March 16.”
Reopening the VFW meant a lot of work and coordination, but people jumped right in to get it accomplished. Capacity is 300, but the allowable numbers are about 75 people due to social-distancing precautions for COVID-19.
The recently upgraded building was just inspected by county health officials with great results, according to Parrish.
“We’re working on getting our distributors back in,” she said. Cleaning and distancing are the focus in reopening. “We are concerned for the safety of our people.”
The situation has been very challenging, emotionally and financially.
“The thing that’s hurt us the most is the loss of live entertainment,” Parrish said.
“For that, we have to be in Phase 4 and we’re in Phase 2. We had a jam night for those 21 and younger and their parents where they were mentored by a musician.“ Those were very popular, fun and educational for participants and guests and beneficial for the operation.
“We’re still working on setting up tables. We’ve got a bit to do. We’re looking at the rules and regulations. We’re going to restart our bingo. We usually have bingo on Mondays and Thursdays,” Parrish said.
She phoned many members to let them know about the reopening and reinstatement of bingo, receiving a very positive response.
The building is large, so they can add a few tables and still maintain social distancing. Because the club is designated as a bar and a restaurant, they have to serve food to reopen. The upgraded menu includes pizza, nachos, chili dogs and more.
COVID-19 safety measures have been put into place.
The kitchen is set up and ready. The area by the bar has dividers in front so there’s no access. Wait staff deliver the meals to the table and everyone must wear masks unless they’re eating. Social distancing marks have been put on the floor. Parrish is ordering a standing sanitizer station and may as well order a no-touch thermometer for additional protection.
The pandemic has meant the cancellation of the Veterans Day parade and other VFW meals and celebrations usually held on Nov. 11.
In spite of the challenges, Parrish is optimistic about the future.
“Donations are welcome,” she said.
The pandemic came not long after the VFW completed a remodel, to brighten the interior.
“It was all brown; we have new paint. It’s now red, white and blue. It’s much lighter now, before it was dark,” she said.
The dark interior also had brown table tops. Those are all different now. They added color and designs. Different patterns, stars, items of different shapes to psychedelic.
“Any pattern,” she said. “We painted some black and sprayed around dog tags, keys, nuts and bolts.
“One table is dedicated to the family of fallen Police Sgt. Greg Moore, murdered while on duty in Coeur d’Alene. It’s called K-27, his call sign, adorned with a blue stripe for police officers. It’s very special,” Parrish said.
They use the phone for contacts and Zoom meetings, which saves her a lot of travel. The reopening is based with the focus on the safety of members and staff. The pandemic is still here, but life needs to go on.
“We’ll see how it goes,” she said.