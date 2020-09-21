Helpline, a screening and referral agency in Walla Walla County for emergency social services, is in a holding mode.
Right now, clients are being seen but by appointment only.
“Luckily we don’t have to give out food cards now,” Executive Director Liz McDevitt said.
Food distribution centers are handling those needing supplies, and they are not requiring food cards as they had been before the COVID-19 pandemic. This has streamlined the process and helped with the increasing need.
“Four times as many people need food now,” McDevitt said. This will continue until changed by federal regulations.
“Our new fiscal year starts Oct.1," she said. "We’re going to keep our fingers crossed. We’re hoping they won’t change it for the new fiscal year. Our hope is to get through to the end of the year.”
Helpline works with other organizations such as SonBridge Community Center and their dental services and others to assist those needing help.
“We are grateful to Valley Transit. They are very generous with bus passes (and fare-free times),” she said. “The challenge is that now they allow fewer people on the bus, and there’s not as many routes as usual.”
But this may be just the beginning of the crisis. Like the lull and then explosive increase in domestic abuse, the defaults on rent, mortgages and other expenses are likely yet to come.
“The other thing in holding mode is that people’s utilities aren’t being shut off. We encourage them to get out ahead of it. Get help now; don’t wait for a shut off. We are bracing for worsening as winter comes in. Be proactive while it’s quieter,” McDevitt said.
Helpline’s services are still in place, with clothing vouchers being given, personal hygiene products handed out to people once every 90 days, and help with food needs, shelter and emergency childcare all part of how the organization can help. Staff is coordinating with Comprehensive Mental Health, helping clients get prescription drugs, financial assistance and, in general, getting everything set up.
“We’re making sure we’re reaching out to community partners and connecting people in the right way to the right services. We’re all working as hard as we can, virtually, not physically,” she said. “It's important to find out what’s available and what’s not. We phone clients and there’s meetings, meetings, meetings with Zoom.
“We’re waiting for the onslaught of shut offs,” she said. “There’s so much damage and stress."
McDevitt said they have gotten appreciated assistance from the Blue Mountain Community Foundation's COVID-19 Fund.
“Right now the need is food, in the community there’s a big increase for that,” she said. “It’s going to get really dicey with utilities and evictions when evictions happen again.”
McDevitt said the mental health community has really come together to help in the current challenge. With so much stress due to COVID-19, wildfires and all the resulting chaos, it’s important to guard your mental and emotional health.
“I’m more hopeful,” she said. “Find your soothing things, find healing.”