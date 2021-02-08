As everyone recuperates and ponders their situation after last year, area nonprofits are doing the same.
The Walla Walla Valley suffered through the February floods, then the ongoing pandemic took root. Nonprofits faced a dramatic increase in need and fears of dwindling funds due to the inability to hold traditional fundraising events.
But creative solutions helped bridge the gap. In many cases, fundraising and services just continued online. The generosity of residents and businesses made 2020 a remarkable year, in a good way.
Numbers are coming in for the amounts of donations received for the year.
Friends of Children
At Friends of Children of Walla Walla, Executive Director Jim Byrnes said the organization ended the difficult year in a good place.
“It taught us how agile we can be and on short notice,” he said. “We had to look at what we were doing. We weren’t able to be in a rut, stay where we were comfortable. It’s a new beginning.”
Donations were steady all year. Fundraisers were canceled, but Walla Walla came through in a generous fashion.
“There was an increase through the holidays that built up such momentum, it’s carrying us through the beginning of this year,” he said.
Byrnes credits their success to help from donors, mentors and partnerships with the school district and colleges.
Community Foundation
At Blue Mountain Community Foundation, grants manager Liz McClure said the pathway for success in 2020 began several years ago.
“In 2018, we started in partnership with the Sustainable Living Center, which has hosted the Alternative Gift Fair for several years now.”
They co-hosted the 2018 Alternative Gift Fair, where $7,500 was raised for participating nonprofits.
In 2019, they expanded their partnership, and Blue Mountain Community Foundation took over online giving. The Alternative Gift Fair was held at the Reid Center on Dec. 7 that year, with in-person donations, and folks could meet representatives of the participating nonprofits, with $17,619.16 raised, 59 organizations participated.
In 2020, the work expanded again, with Columbia Rural Electric Association as the presenting sponsor. There was no Alternative Gift Fair due to COVID-19, but the organization focused on online donations. The results were very successful, with $2.1 million raised and 114 organizations participating.
Funds were raised for COVID-19-related needs, such as lost program revenue, lost fundraising revenue due to canceled fundraising events and increased operational costs due to safety precautions.
According to McClure, the big impact was the All In WA match, which was very motivating for individuals to donate and for nonprofits to participate.
United Way
In 2020, United Way of the Blue Mountains also did well. It received $1,082,195, with 76% of those donations being only from the start of the fiscal year on July 1, 2020.
Throughout the traditional season of giving, Thanksgiving through December 31, United Way of the Blue Mountains received $138,955. The annual giving is up from $419,821 in 2019. This amazing increase is largely due to the local United Way’s disaster relief fund in response to the record-breaking floods in February 2020 and the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Blue Mountain Region had many vulnerable people before the February floods and COVID-19 that were living paycheck to paycheck,” Christy Lieuwellan, executive director, said
The series of crisis after crisis this past year illuminated the gaps in support for those in need.
“United Way is honored to provide donors an easy way to give to any valid nonprofit in our community,” she said. “We are thrilled that we have been able to support 121 nonprofits this year through donor designations and grants. The generosity of donors in our valley has helped so many nonprofits continue to serve those in need during these trying times.
“Some nonprofits, just like other small businesses, have had tremendous support this year, and they are holding strong through this pandemic. At the same time, we are seeing many nonprofits in our community hit by massive increases in demand coupled with declines in revenue or decreases in program revenue with continued operational expenses. I believe it’s our job to support these nonprofits through these difficult times,” Lieuwellan said.
YWCA of Walla Walla
Anne-Marie Schwerin, executive director at the YWCA of Walla Walla, said at this time they are still sorting out the numbers.
“Overall, I feel so incredibly grateful for the support of our community. They come through for us every single year, and 2020 was amazing” Schwerin said. “We couldn’t do our usual fundraising events, and we simply had to tell our story and reach out. Well, people really came through.”
Schwerin posted a sincere message of thanks and purpose in ending the year 2020 and moving into 2021 on the local YWCA’s Facebook page.
The organization also received a surprise gift of $1 million from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. Adapting to change, rapid change was a challenge for the YWCA, like other organizations.
What started out for them as Vision 2020 evolved into this year’s Making it Work. Schwerin thanked the generous people who’ve given so much and said the YWCA is strong and full of hope.
Walla Walla Symphony
The Walla Walla Symphony also benefited from the All In WA Initiative, generous businesses and individuals donated over $4.7 million for COVID-19 relief in the Walla Walla Valley throughout 2020, with $4,135,614 eligible for the All In WA match.
The matching funds motivated a couple to contribute $825,000 to the Walla Walla Symphony through the Blue Mountain Community Foundation’s Charitable Giving Guide in December. This gift is the largest donation to a single organization through the Charitable Gift Guide and will be matched up to 100%, ensuring the long-term recovery of the Symphony from the devastating impact of COVID-19.
“We are honored and inspired by this transformative gift that will allow us to continue our mission of challenging and delighting our community through music for years to come,” said Executive Director Leah Wilson-Velasco.
“We were thrilled by the support we received through the All In WA campaign that was supported locally by Blue Mountain Community Foundation. Our biggest success is that we received a single donation from an anonymous couple in the amount of $825,000.”
She finds inspiration, honored by the investment in the arts and is optimistic about the future.
“We ... look forward to putting these funds to work to build our recovery in a post-COVID world. It’s wonderful to have the light at the end of this tunnel grow brighter.”
Community College Foundation
At the Walla Walla Community College Foundation, Executive Director Jessica Cook said they also ended the year much better than expected.
“But this phenomenal community has never let us down. When we asked, they were there. Community members, retirees, alumni, college employees and partners collectively provided more than $1 million in 2020 to continue to help students get in to and stay in school,” Cook said. “We were able to raise slightly more in 2020 than we did 2019.
“In addition to the ongoing support of our community, there has also been tremendous excitement about and interest in the recent $15 million grant from MacKenzie Scott. This grant highlights the decades of work our community, the college and the Foundation have been doing to support historically underserved students. It’s a celebration of the transformational power of a college education. It also opens up tremendous opportunities to continue to build upon and enhance our services.”