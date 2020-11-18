As the need for food grows, Walla Walla Senior Citizens Center’s efforts to respond have, too.
“We’ve really increased our capacity,” said Executive Director Tania Seib. “We serve at six meal sites in four counties.”
She gives credit to the city of Walla Walla and Walla Walla County for helping the center increase capacity.
“They helped us build the drive-thru,” she said. “We were at 4,200 meals per month, now it’s over 9,000 per month.”
Meals on Wheels home delivery clients are still being served with drivers using COVID-19 appropriate physical distancing.
Most weekdays drive-through lunches are available, free for those 60 and older and $7 for those younger.
The huge amount of work is done by 27 employees and usually runs with a lot of help from volunteers.
Seib estimates about 150 of those hard-working souls.
But because most are over age 55, they are in the higher risk group in the pandemic.
“Some are comfortable coming in but we don’t want to risk them,” she said.
“We serve their group. We are going strong, talking about the future and how we can reopen safely.”
Plans include changing the building and the offerings at the center. Modifications would include space for social distancing and other necessary adjustments.
“We want to redesign the interior to improve safety,” Seib said.
The senior center is also adapting to a new wave of seniors.
“We have that new group of seniors coming in,” she explained.
“They are providing the ideas for the activities they want. We want to find out their interests, their goals and dreams. We work to provide services that meet those needs.”
The organization is also working with the Blue Mountain Humane Society to provide pet food for the furry friends of their clients.
“Mondays people come through for a meal and they can get pet food as well,” she said.
Senior Center staff also noticed a lot of friends and neighbors picking up meals for clients.
Staff also makes contact with seniors by phone and email, encouraging them to stay in touch.
Overall, Seib is optimistic about the future.
With new seniors coming in and the adaptations to the process due to the pandemic comes a silver lining.
“It opens us up to new ideas. Opportunity grows out of crisis; it opens us up more,” she said.
They want to provide food and socialization opportunities for seniors and children as well.
“In the past we had a Montessori school and the Adult Day Care, so we had an intergenerational program,” Seib said.
“It started out by having seniors and kids in the room together. It took awhile and we saw friendships develop.”
Both age groups found such value in that multigenerational contact.
Seib is working on how to expand and build on that idea.
“Seniors know that there will be a time when we will open up again,” Seib said. “We will be there to meet their needs.”