Providence St. Mary Foundation is working to honor the healthcare workers who always give so much to the community and have especially shone during the long-running darkness that is the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been very busy,” said Lindsey Oldridge, chief philanthropy officer at Providence St. Mary Foundation.
Fundraising has focused on all the COVID-19 needs, which are many.
“We want to help the hospital recover financially and help the community recover,” Oldridge said. “We want to support our hospital and support our caregivers.”
A new program to accomplish the needed recognition of heroic caregivers was started. Recognition and donations combined in the Honor a Healthcare Hero program. Anyone can make a donation of any amount to honor a hospital worker, and that worker will get a surprise public recognition and praise.
“We’ve had over 40 of those recognitions,” Oldridge said. “The response has been overwhelming. For donors, it’s a way of giving back.”
And it’s fun — a light moment in a very dark and fearful time, a focus on what’s good and right in the world just now.
“We get to surprise them,” she said. “We let them know publicly that they are being honored as a Healthcare Hero. It’s absolutely helping morale. We share it in meetings and with their supervisors.”
Another program helps both the caregivers and the hospital with funded scholarships, she said.
A fundraising priority of the foundation is education.
“It’s an innovative way to solve a difficulty in finding CNAs (certified nursing assistants) needed at the hospital. We’re paying for up to 10 CNAs to go through licensure. It takes away the tuition, takes away the cost of books,” Oldridge said.
Then they have the opportunity for a job. It’s a win-win for everyone involved, from donors helping the hospital, the person looking for a new career opportunity and the patients who need care.
“We’re in the initial stages. We did have four join in December. We’re discussing the next step,” Oldridge said. “Fundraising has brought in about $75,000. We’re supporting our employees with scholarships for nurses who want to get a BSN (Bachelor of Science in nursing) and CNAs who want to become an RN (registered nurse).”
The board recently approved the foundation’s fundraising priorities, which include buying heart monitors for newborns, since other health crises continue during the pandemic.
“We have seen so many generous donations,” Oldridge said. “We’re focusing on events, whatever in-person events we can have.”
These include golf in July, and in September the Finish Cancer event, formerly Gran Fondo.
Donations and tremendous good will from the community have sustained them throughout this difficult time. The community stepped up to make masks, to make sure hospital staff has enough personal protective equipment through constantly changing circumstances.
“Our role is to make sure we provide great quality healthcare,” she said.