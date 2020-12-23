The dark days of winter call for brightly colored lights.
Add COVID-19 to the darkness, and several Walla Walla care and rehab facilities are answering the call by upping the usual amount of Christmas decorations.
“We have a wonderland filled with twinkling lights, beautifully decorated Christmas trees, fun and creative trees, an aura of holiday bliss and a widescreen viewing of Christmas images paired with music,” said Lisa Wolf, activities director at the local Washington Odd Fellows Home.
The decorating started after Thanksgiving to create a Christmas holiday mood with a place for staff and residents to enjoy in a time where they can’t have in-person visits from loved ones. The result is striking.
Several trees have been decorated by department teams in a challenge for the Best Decorated Tree.” A contest for gingerbread houses is also ongoing.
“It is all worth the extra energy and efforts it took to create,” Wolf said. “Helping to soften the blow of COVID-19 restrictions remains our daily goal, and we will continue to do so as long as the pandemic remains.”
Enjoying the beauty of the displays has been a shared experience.
“The response has been amazing,” she said. “The residents have been saying how breath-taking it was upon first sight and that it’s the most beautiful thing ever to see this year.”
Staff also appreciate the decorations, giving them some respite from the stress, fear and loneliness the pandemic has brought to so many.
“We definitely continue to connect residents with family and friends through FaceTime, window-visits and landlines,” Wolf said. “The connections are so important, and we want to assist in that arena as much as possible.”
At Quail Run, lights, wreaths and trees have sprung up as well — “to the nth degree,” Executive Director Parke Thomas said.
“We put our largest Christmas tree in the center of the dining room, which is currently
not being used for community dining.”
Small tables around it feature other holiday displays. There’s an ornaments table, a tiny Christmas trees table, and tables with stuffed animals dressed in Christmas colors, a crèche, and a ceramic Christmas village complete with snow and Santa.
Residents can remain socially distanced
and check out the different displays.
“We have a life-size Santa who is animatronic and sings and dances on command which the people enjoy a great deal, Thomas said. “... The lobby is decorated with another large tree that has a little train going around underneath it along with many other toys, and an antique writing desk where notes can be addressed to Santa.”
On December 17 residents held a 2020 version of their annual peppermint party.
“On the backside of Quail Run and thus unseen from the street, we have large inflatable decorations and decorated shrubs and trees which can be viewed from the dining room or from many of the apartments in the facility,” he said.
At the moment, Thomas added, everyone is looking forward to a Christmas Day feast.
“In other words, we’ve done everything we can to make the place as festive as possible while still maintaining the safety protocols that have thus far, thank the Lord, kept us COVID free,” Thomas said.