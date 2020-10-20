SonBridge Community Center, 1200 S.E. 12th St., College Place is celebrating its impact in the area and hosting its third annual Supporter Luncheon at noon Wednesday on Zoom. This year, like everything else, the luncheon is not the same as in prior years.
Madison Youngberg, communications, design and development specialist, set up the fundraiser.
The “Bridge to Empower”-themed event emphasizes the overall focus of the organization, celebrating 15 years of working to connect the underserved in the community.
The luncheon used to be held in a large conference room, with a seating capacity of 100-150 people. “This year is a little different,” Youngberg said. “We reach out to local businesses to be sponsors for the event. Also to individuals.
“It’s a virtual event,” she said. “It’s a Zoom call at noon this Wednesday. We have a booth outside the administration building where people can pick up lunches.”
Lunches are included in the $45 ticket price. Guest speaker will be SOS Clinic Director Paul McLain.
“SOS was one of the first in our building 15 years ago when we bought it,” Youngberg said.
Representatives from several community partners have recorded an interview-style presentation discussing how their partnership helps them provide needed services. Several of these are from Blue Mountain Action Council and Helpline.
“We want to be able to feed people,” Youngberg said. “We want to engage. We want to see people’s faces, well most of their face, anyway. We want to connect at least a little bit.”
The goal for the fundraiser is $50,000 and they are more than half way there.
“We have grown so much,” she said. “Even when the building was closed. It was a great time for upkeep. Our dental clinic is starting an expansion. This is a special year for us. It just looks a little different.”