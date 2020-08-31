Fall is coming and the pandemic is still affecting everything. Residents at Walla Walla’s Sleep Center need blankets.
Jan Foster, lead volunteer at the Sleep Center and vice president of the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless, said they are holding their own. The center, 1181 W. Rees Ave., is the third incarnation of the camp and the best yet. “It’s going really, really well,” Foster said. “Amazingly well.”
The site has more of what’s needed for efficiency and practical use.
“We always need quilts and blankets but we had no place to store it,” she said. Now in the Sleep Center there is a large storage area with laundry for bedding.
The former locations were only populated at night, but now due to the pandemic, it’s safer for residents who don’t have to leave for work to stay put during the day. Two new caseworkers have come on board so at least one is available during the day.
“Now we’re open all the time. The folks are well and there’s not much conflict,” she said.
The new level of efficiency is a combination of the change to being open all day and having caseworkers onsite, according to Foster.
Now, during the pandemic, residents who aren’t working can stay during the day and talk with an on site caseworker so they can get connected to services without leaving the camp.
Foster said they have a core group of three volunteers and about 27 volunteers to help, bring things in and other types of assistance.
Residents at the camp number on average about 40. “Last night we had about 46. That was kind of a strain,” Foster said. “We have the capacity to have overflow to about 70, but then we’d have to hire another security guard.”
Three were tested for COVID-19, all were negative. But other illnesses and concerns are being addressed.
“There is a lot of other stuff,” Foster said. “We are utilizing medical services. They can stay here as long as they need to as long as they obey the rules. Our main mission in the old camp was to keep them from dying of the cold. Our mission here is primarily the peace of the camp.”
Many of those in the homeless camp are employed. But they aren’t making enough money to completely get situated in permanent housing. “They can eat or pay rent but not both,” Foster said.
The needed bedding items, blankets, quilts and pillows can be brought out to the office at the camp. “Come up the steps to the office,” she said. “We get the person’s name and address so we can send a thank-you note.”
Mental and emotional health varies depending on the individual resident’s situation. There is stress for the volunteers but there’s also a lot of joy in doing good work to aid those who need help.
“The workers are pretty solid,” Foster said.
“It’s very evident it’s useful to the community. We are bound to the community very strongly.”
The focus here is on it being a peaceful environment, quiet at night for those who work in the morning. From time to time, issues arise. If there’s a serious altercation the police are called.
“The police are so kind, understanding and respectful,” Foster said. “We want to make sure no one gets hurt.”
After such an altercation the officers gathered staff and residents together to explain what had been done. It worked as a very professional debriefing to diffuse the situation, so everyone there understood what had happened. “They are well trained and dedicated,” she said.
“We don’t call unless we must. Then they are here in three minutes in squad strength. If a resident makes a fuss they’re out of here.”
Meals are donated, two people bring dinner on Monday and Tuesday.
A couple bring in burritos once a month, another brings in pizza for dinners and kibble for dogs, Sue Gillespie brings in bakery stuff for breakfast and Providence St. Mary Medical Center provides lunches except for Sunday.
“In the old days we had a common room with six tables, a TV, a place for reading and chess. Now we have one table, no chairs. Meals are served in a pass through and eaten elsewhere,” Foster said.
Volunteers and residents are holding steady, going day to day and working towards better times after the pandemic ends.