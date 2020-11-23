A seven-week program to help veterans diagnosed with PTSD get through the pandemic, current political unrest and other stressors kicked off this month at the Jonathan M.Wainwright Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Walla Walla.
Healthy, happy, balanced, whole and productive living is the goal of the Shalom Project.
According to information from the VA, the program was started by Chaplain/Rabbi Paul Swerdlow at the Northport VA Medical Center at Northport, NY.
The Shalom Project is available online via the VA’s Video Connect, VVC, for veterans who receive care at the Walla Walla VA. The program is led by Walla Walla Chaplain Troy Parson.
The word “shalom” comes from Hebrew and means peace. The word has a larger meaning which is completeness, Parson said. It’s spiritual, mental, emotional wholeness leading to peace and harmony in the midst of the storm.
Parson was in the military for 30 years and said he’s been a civilian now for three years. He received his doctorate after completing research on the efficacy of pastoral care practices with patients diagnosed with PTSD.
“Things have changed a lot since then,” he said.
He trusts his experiences and things that have worked well for him in his life journey.
Overall the new program is going well, with some glitches here and there.
“There’s been some technical hiccups,” Parson said.
Ten veterans are signed up for the first series, and Parson is planning another series for early next year.
“Those are pretty good numbers for this area,” he said. “It’s supposed to be a whole health approach to combat this and COVID-19. We need to be socially involved even though we are distanced.”
Participants develop a plan for their wellness and resilience.
Seven different areas are covered in the program. The number seven has a significance in Judaism, so even the program is structured for balance.
Some of the topics covered are: Bonding, connecting with others and your source. Also, the mind: using group mindfulness exercises, such as when you’re struggling with “stinking thinking,” Parson said. The idea is to be mindful of what you’re thinking and move out of the negative spiral and into a more positive ascent.
The focus is on the present, to learn from and let go of the past and envision the future.
Taking care of the body is also a focal point. Participants are encouraged to exercise, get enough sleep and think about good nutrition.
Another topic is dealing with emotions, letting go and learning how to not misdirect emotions. Simplifying and decluttering your environment and schedule is another program topic.
Then forming a plan with the vision of what you want, what has been accomplished and what to work toward.
Parson said he wants to expand the program to include more local experts to add to the program.
“People are exhausted, emotionally depleted,” he said. “The key is that it’s veterans talking with veterans. I punt the ball, and they continue the discussions. They are marvelous with each other.
“I don’t have the answers, but I can share my heart. ...It’s just common sense, they respond to caring people.”