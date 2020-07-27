Serenity Point Counseling faces challenges of pandemic, relocation

Serenity Point Counseling was already in transition when the coronavirus pandemic shut down operations all over the state.
The organization was getting ready to relocate from its 919 S. Second Ave. office to a more private space when suddenly the world was in chaos. Staff had to scramble to keep providing mental health services to clients while the pandemic continued to make life stressful for everyone.
“Once we shut down our services, it took about two weeks to get familiar with Zoom programs," Executive Director Patrick Flores said. "And everything was on the fast track. It was pretty challenging for staff and for patients. Our services are provided out of home offices through Zoom.”
It was a challenge simply to adjust to the situation and provide necessary services while staying at home.
Then they began to pack up at the old location for the move to 410 S. Wilbur Ave., the former location of R-Kidz. Serenity Point received a grant from the Department of Commerce to buy the new property and to remodel it to increase behavioral health services.
“It's quiet and private; that helps protect confidentiality,” he said.
Established in May 2003, Serenity Point Counseling provided substance-abuse services for quite a few years. Since other organizations were starting to provide those specific services and there was a change in Washington state licensing for mental health services, Serenity Point moved in that direction.
“We were busy hiring health providers,” he said. And they still are looking at expanding.
The center has five counselors, and Flores said it may bump up to nine.
“We have a total of 16 staff right now, including billers, admissions and reception,” he said. “We kept everyone. There were no layoffs. We applied for and received the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program). It really helped us. It’s running very well, depending on how long this goes on.”
Staff is embracing new technology and new science while preparing for in-person service once again, measuring for distancing, getting thermometers for patients.
“We’re using Telehealth services; we had to learn real quick,” Flores said, which is convenient because the patient doesn’t have to leave home.
They are using electronic patient health records and an electronic patient portal. It’s been a constant learning experience with the wonders of what’s possible, Flores said.
“We’re still learning,” he said.
In the long run, they want to expand services as the need is increasing and there are few providers.
Regulations have been adjusted because of the pandemic, which allows staff to streamline operations.
“Cutting the red tape is helpful,” he said. “Hopefully someday we’ll be back to the normal red tape.”