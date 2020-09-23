In the midst of the pandemic, wildfires and skies full of smoke, local organizations are still working on helping those who were devastated by February’s severe flooding.
United Way of the Blue Mountains taps experience, networks and capacity to step in to assist in small or large emergencies. The focus is long-term recovery, often taking years.
The Blue Mountain Region Long Term Recovery Group uses a collaborative approach. By bringing agencies, organizations and nonprofits together with resources, volunteers, case management, construction services and financial assistance the organization can accelerate recovery and build a stronger community. United Way is the Fiscal Agent on the Washington side, according to Christy Lieuallen, United Way executive director and co-chair of the recovery group.
Those affected by the flood in many cases still need help. “We want everyone to return to a safe, sanitary condition like before the flood or any disaster. Afterward normally we would deploy a case manager but because of COVID, we can’t do that,” Lieuallen said.
“We connect with anyone impacted in this region,” said Maraena Allen-Lewis, recovery group lead disaster case manager. “The numbers seen are based on EMS referrals and FEMA, we have about 700 different households on our master list.”
The first step is outreach, to make attempts to get in touch with those who have been harmed in the disaster. She said volunteers are making a lot of phone calls to accomplish that. Damage was spread through Columbia, Walla Walla and Umatilla counties. She said there was a significant number in Walla Walla county, but the majority by far was in Umatilla County.
Once volunteers have connected with those needing help, they assist with navigating services.
“Right now we have 78 in Walla Walla County and 158 in Milton-Freewater,” Allen-Lewis said.
”We provide the three Ms: money, manpower and materials,” said David Reinholz, co-chair of the recovery group.
Volunteers, often with a construction background, do anything from helping with new fences, replacing decks, Sheetrocking for houses or pulling up ruined carpets. Leaving the carpet will make the home uninhabitable, Reinholz said. The group often utilizes talent from Walla Walla University’s volunteer program.
Most of those displaced by the flood have shelter of some sort, and most of the damage to homes does not require a complete rebuild. That's a contrast to the 2014-15 wildfire seasons, when 39 houses had to be replaced.
“We had already made contact but then COVID was making another obstacle to providing services. We’re spreading awareness and the word right now. I have no doubt there are still folks out there who could use help from the flood. It’s a struggle to communicate because of COVID-19. It’s more difficult to find everyone,” Allen-Lewis said.
The group exemplifies the notion of the community coming together with various organizations to help those in need in a disaster with housing, physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs.
The arrival of the pandemic has altered how they have to proceed, but it hasn’t stopped them.
“It’s hard to fathom that to recover from this disaster is going to take us about seven years, unfortunately,” Lieuallen said. “Zoom meetings have been a large part of our process. People in the Blue Mountain region aren’t having to travel; we can meet via Zoom and we get the work done.”